Belfast's most sought-after skilled trade jobs revealed

A new study reveals the most sought-after skilled trade jobs in Belfast

The study by flooring specialists Mr Sander analysed Google search data from various UK areas to determine the skilled trade jobs with the highest interest.

Data was found for searches with keywords such as '(job) jobs', '(job) jobs near me', 'how to become a (job)', 'how much does a (job) make' and '(job) salary'.

Results are based on the average search volumes for each of these keywords combined.

Skilled trade jobs are essential and highly sought-after in the UK. Despite being competitive, they offer good wages and opportunities for career growth, attracting many people who want to learn new skills while earning a solid income.

This study aims to determine which skilled trade jobs are the most popular among people across the UK.

The five most sought-after skilled trade jobs in Belfast are: Electrician Average Monthly Search Volume: 122.50

An electrician's responsibilities include installing, repairing, and testing electrical products and systems. Some of the main aims for this role is to design the layout of electrical wiring, diagnose faults, and perform general maintenance on all electrical systems. Starting with an apprenticeship is the most popular path for this career since it allows new employees to get the ideal work experience required to begin in the position. Electricians earn an average hourly pay of £17.51.

Plumber Average Monthly Search Volume: 121.67: Plumbing jobs in the UK are highly popular due to their higher average salary and their minimal educational requirements- GCSEs or equivalent are enough to enter this field. The average salary for plumbers is £16.49 per hour, although this can vary based on location, experience, and the employing company.

Bricklayer Average Monthly Search Volume: 111.67: Bricklayers are responsible for constructing and repairing houses and buildings, as well as renovating stonework. To get started in this field, individuals can start with training courses such as a Level 1 Certificate in Construction Skills or a Level 2 Diploma in Bricklaying, or they can pursue an apprenticeship. The average annual salary for bricklayers is £31,851, although this is dependent on several factors.

Painting and Decorating Average Monthly Search Volume: 110.00: Painters and decorators are responsible for finishing homes with tasks like wallpapering, painting, and applying protective finishes. This role requires at least GCSEs and, often, additional training depending on the employers’ preferences. The average salary for painters and decorators is £14.03 per hour, making it one of the lower-paid trade jobs.

Joiner Average Monthly Search Volume: 100.83: A joiner's job is to make wooden structures by joining together pieces of wood to form the fittings of a house or piece of furniture such as a chest of drawers, wardrobes, or doors. Joinery is in the same industry as carpentry, and to work in the field, people must be trained to a specific level. For example, most people will complete at least Level 2 college courses or begin as apprentices. This industry pays an average salary of £38,216.

Anthony Miller, CEO of Mr Sander® commented on the findings: "These trends in job searches show a continued interest in skilled trade jobs, highlighting their importance in addressing everyday needs.

"Skilled trade jobs like those in the study are in high demand, and the best way to begin a career in these roles is usually through education and hands-on training. For many, this involves enrolling in job-related training programs or obtaining certificates that provide essential skills.

"Apprenticeships are also a good method for gaining practical experience whilst earning money. They provide on-the-job training under the guidance of qualified professionals, which is valuable when learning the necessary skills.

