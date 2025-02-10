Best in Class sees White's Oats grown its turnover to over £20m ahead of Gulfood visit

Joining over 5,000 exhibitors from more than 129 countries, White’s is one of five companies from Northern Ireland exhibiting at Gulfood- the world’s largest food and beverage trade event and, a flagship event for connecting with global industry leaders and businesses, which takes place from 17-21 February at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

White’s, Ireland’s largest oat miller and Northern Ireland’s no.1 oat and breakfast cereal producer, has an established track record in international trade, exporting to global markets primarily in the UK, Republic of Ireland and the middle east region.

Most Popular

The UK oat market has recorded a CAGR of between 3.5% to 4% in the past three years, a picture reflected in the global oat market which is projecting a 4.6% annual increase through to 20301. As such, these markets continue to be hugely influential for White’s having grown its export sales by 45% over the past five years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Founded over 183 years ago, and now Ireland’s largest oat miller and principal organic oat miller across the British Isles, White’s specialises in producing porridge oats, oat cereals and oat-based snacks for the retail and foodservice market. White’s attendance at Gulfood will see White’s fly the flag for Irish oats, as it continues to leverage the event as a platform to drive international expansion and support its growth in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) territories in the next few years.

(L-R) Mark Gowdy, Commercial Director, White’s Oats pictured with Colin Kiddell, Business Development for White’s Oats at Gulfood 2024. White’s is one of five companies from Northern Ireland exhibiting at Gulfood 2025- the world’s largest food and beverage trade event and, a flagship event for connecting with global industry leaders and businesses, which takes place from 17-21 February at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Speaking ahead of the event, Colin Kiddell, Business Development Spokesperson for the company said: ‘’Gulfood is a firm fixture in the diary and has been for over 15 years, signalling our long-term commitment to international trade. The oats market has a strong long-term outlook, bolstered by the positive value of oats in the minds of consumers and we are seeing that resonate globally.

"Building on the success of our Oaty Bar and ActivOat High Protein porridge range, introduced in 2024, we continue to identify trends and opportunities globally that support our innovation, and we look forward to debuting our new range of consumer focused and insight led NPD to interested buyers at Gulfood.’’

Having secured significant business in recent years developing partnerships with international blue-chip retailers, including Carrefour, Lulu and Monoprix, and investing in its brand to realise global opportunities within the fast-growing oat market, White’s has reinforced its position as a leading producer of oat-based products.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Its oats are now available through retailers across UK, Ireland and in selected export markets and have won a string of awards, including UK best cereal product in 2019. Its expansive portfolio includes traditional oats, organic oats, instant oats pots and sachets, toasted oats and granolas as well as its new oaty bar, reflecting a first for the brand into the ambient snack category.

“We continue to put our unrivalled reputation for quality and traceability first, supported by our close grower partnerships. These are qualities that continue to resonate with our partners across Ireland and in our export markets. As we look to the future, we expect to expand our presence further in international markets, with events such as Gulfood providing a crucial platform for deepening our relationships and exploring further market opportunities with key partners,’’ adds Colin.

The company’s participation in Gulfood 2025 is part of its broader strategy to double its turnover over the next five years. This year, White’s will also be attending PLMA Amsterdam in April, seeking to expand its reach within new markets and channels and showcasing its innovative oat products to key industry buyers.