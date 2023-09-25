Bill Bailey tour 2024: Comedian announces UK and Ireland tour - how to get tickets & full list of tour dates
Former Strictly Come Dancing winner Bill Bailey has announced a new UK and Ireland tour - here’s full list of tour dates and how to get tickets
Comedian Bill Bailey has announced a brand new UK and Ireland tour that will begin next year in February and end in March. The show focuses on the "error-strewn, distracted, crumb-festooned, sometimes magnificent history of human thought".
As well as being best known for being a comedian, Bill Bailey, real name Mark Robert Bailey, is also a musician and an actor, also known for his role as Manny in the sitcom Black Books and his appearances on the panel shows Never Mind the Buzzcocks and Have I Got News for You.
The show’s blurb says: "At a point in our evolution when it seems as if we’re sleepwalking into a world where humans might be redundant, and much of what we do can be done better and more efficiently by machines, what better time to celebrate our own flawed humanity.
“And who better a guide to lead us than Bill... To take us on a jaunt through the error-strewn, distracted, crumb-festooned, sometimes magnificent history of human thought and how it might help us survive in this brave new world.
“A magical, musical mystery tour of the human mind, along with some other pressing matters about whales, biophilia, unrequited love and other thoughts. Amplified With Music. Welcome to Thoughtifier!"
Full list of Bill Bailey UK and Ireland tour dates
- Friday, February 9 2024: DUBLIN 3 Arena
- Saturday, February 10 2024: BELFAST SSE Arena
- Monday, February 12 2024: DERBY Derby Arena
- Tuesday, February 13 2024: BIRMINGHAM Resorts World Arena
- Thursday, February 15 2024: ABERDEEN P&J Arena
- Friday, February 16 2024: GLASGOW SEC Armadillo
- Saturday, February 17 2024: NEWCASTLE Utilita Arena
- Sunday, February 18 2024: LEEDS First Direct Arena
- Tuesday, February 20 2024: BOURNEMOUTH BIC
- Wednesday, February 21 2024: BRIGHTON Brighton Centre
- Thursday, February 22 2024: PLYMOUTH Pavilions
- Saturday, February 24 2024 :CARDIFF Utilita Arena
- Tuesday, February 27 2024: SHEFFIELD Utilita Arena
- Wednesday, February 28 2024: HULL Connexin Live Arena
- Thursday, February 29 2024: MANCHESTER AO Arena
- Friday, March 1 2024: NOTTINGHAM Motorpoint Arena
- Saturday, March 2 2024: LIVERPOOL M & S Arena
- Monday, March 4 2024: LONDON O2 Arena
Bill Bailey 2024 tour tickets
Tickets for Bill Bailey’s tour will be available from Wednesday (September 27) from various sites including Ticketmaster.