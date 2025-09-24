Boojum to give away thousands of free burritos this freshers

With Freshers now in full swing, on today (Thursday), Boojum will be marking the occasion by giving away 20,000 burritos, with over 4,000 free burritos to be distributed in Belfast!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Back by popular demand, Boojum’s “Buy One, Bank One” promotion gives students a tasty bonus. In what is set to be their biggest Freshers campaign to date, anyone who purchases a main meal in-store and presents a valid student ID will receive a voucher for a free burrito to enjoy later.

Vouchers will be handed out to lucky students across all Boojum locations, making this the largest Freshers giveaway the brand has ever run. In total, thousands of free burritos are expected to be banked by students in the first hectic weeks of term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For Boojum, the promotion is about giving something back to the student community who have long been the beating heart of the brand. Affordable, filling and customisable, Boojum has become a campus staple and the go-to fuel for lectures, late nights and everything in between.

While the “Buy One, Bank One” offer guarantees thousands of free feeds across the country, Boojum is going even bigger in 2025. Alongside the burrito bonanza, the Mexican food favourite has unveiled its boldest Freshers prize to date: dropping £500 every month into the bank account of one lucky student, plus free Boojum for an entire year!

The ‘Bankrolled by Boojum’ giveaway is designed to give a student the freedom to live a little and enjoy student life and all that comes with it. Whether the winner uses it to bag a whole new wardrobe, splurge on a city break with friends, or even fund a questionable tattoo, Boojum is leaving the decision entirely up to them.

Boojum has built a reputation for headline-grabbing Freshers giveaways. In previous years, the brand has covered a student’s tuition fees, funded a year’s rent and even sent lucky winners on a trip for two to Mexico, the birthplace of the burrito.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 2025 campaign is a continuation of that tradition, doubling down on the brand’s belief that university should be unforgettable and that students deserve more than just survival mode during their time at college.

Boojum CEO, David Maxwell, said, “Freshers is a key moment in our calendar and it’s great to see loyal customers back after summer as well as welcoming new faces getting their first taste of Boojum. We never take that support for granted, and we’re delighted to give something back with this campaign.

Life as a student can be financially tough, we hear it from our customers all the time, so we wanted to do something that really resonates. ‘Buy One, Bank One’ is our way of giving thousands of students an instant win, while the monthly £500 cash drop into one lucky student’s bank account takes things to another level entirely.”

Paul McCullagh, Boojum’s Head of Marketing, added, “We always look forward to Freshers Week, as we really get to have fun and give students something to smile about. With the £6K ‘Bankrolled by Boojum’ giveaway and Buy One, Bank One in full swing, everyone gets to walk away with something. We do recommend getting in early though, as these vouchers never last long!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To get their hands on a free burrito voucher, students simply need to show up in store on Thursday 25th September, buy a main meal and present their student ID.