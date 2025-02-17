A bookie is offering the opportunity to see all the Cheltenham action from a VIP racing lounge - in Benidorm.

Last year, social media blew up with punters flocking to the Mediterranean municipality instead of the course itself, after fans calculated it would be cheaper to watching the racing from there than actually attend the famous festival.

This year, tickets for just one day at Cheltenham can set punters back by at least £150, with VIP tickets costing hundreds more – but return flights from London to Benidorm cost as little as £37.

Now, four racing fans will have the chance to jet off to Benidorm and watch the famous horse racing event in the sunshine themselves this year, on an all-expenses paid trip.

Flights, hotels, drinks and food will all be included in the competition prize, which closes on March 6, you can enter via the link here.

The lucky punters have the approval of Derek 'Tommo' Thompson and six Cheltenham Festival-winning jockey Paddy Brennan, who have 'ditched' Cheltenham this year in favour of a trip to the Costas, which was recorded in a hilarious clip.

“You can practically guarantee sunshine and temperatures in the high teens - what’s not to love?”

The pair have already been sampling the delights of the Spanish haven, enjoying a few tipples in the warm weather in their shorts.

Dominic Celica, of Freebets.com, which is behind the competition, said: "This is all just a bit of fun, and we are really looking forward to Cheltenham - but who wouldn't want a bit of March sunshine.

“We all know the weather in March in the UK can be temperamental, with Cheltenham racing fans having to put up with rain, cold temperatures and high winds over the years.

“But in Benidorm, you can practically guarantee sunshine and temperatures in the high teens – what’s not to love?