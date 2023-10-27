The former Prime Minister said he was 'excited' about the new role and promised he would share his 'unvarnished views'

Boris Johnson has revealed that he will be joining GB News. The former Prime Minister and Tory leader is the latest Conservative politician to find a spot at the broadcaster.

Sharing the news in video posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, he revealed he was “excited” to join the “remarkable” news channel, boasting that he will be sharing his “unvarnished views” on politics with viewers.

Johnson resigned as MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip in June 2023 in protest to the sanctions recommended by the Privileges Committee after it was found that he had lied to the Commons over partygate. He stepped down as prime minister in 2022, following mass resignations from his colleagues over his handling of the scandal.

Before becoming an MP, Johnson was a journalist, previously working for The Daily Telegraph and as the editor of The Spectator from 1999 to 2005. Here's everything you need to know about why Boris Johnson has joined GB News.

What has Boris Johnson said about joining GB News?

The former MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip said he would be giving his “unvarnished views” on a range of topics adding that he was "excited to say that I am shortly going to be joining you on GB News."

Johnson said: “I’m going to be giving this remarkable new TV channel my unvarnished views on everything from Russia, China, the war in Ukraine, how we meet all those challenges, to the huge opportunities that lie ahead for us, why I believe our best days are yet to come. And why on the whole the people of the world want to see more global Britain, not less.” You can watch the video in full below.

He is now one of many former Tory politicians who have joined the news channel, with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg, current Conservative deputy chairman Lee Anderson, Esther McVey and backbencher Philip Davies also presenters.

Before taking on the role, PA have reported that Johnson sough advice from Whitehall’s appointments watchdog. The Advisory Committee on Business Appointments said it did not have any “particular concerns”.

What has GB News said about Boris Johnson?

GB News has revealed that Johnson will be joining as a “presenter, programme maker and commentator”. They added that he would be playing a “key role” in the coverage of both the upcoming UK and US elections.