British Airways has launched a money-saving flight and holiday sale with trips to New York for less than £400 per person from today (May 12). The sale, which is running until May 30, includes deals on both long-haul and short-haul holidays for the rest of this year and into 2024.

The British Airways sale includes return flights to New York from £352, Orlando from £355 and Dubai from £449, with the additional option to upgrade to premium economy on long-haul flights from £199. Customers can also secure a range of holiday packages such as seven nights in Malaga for £219pp and seven nights in St Kitts from £579 with a deposit of just £60 per person.

Claire Bentley, managing director of British Airways Holidays said: “We are thrilled to announce our holidays sale to popular travel destinations. Whether you want a short getaway or a long-awaited trip to see family and friends, we have offers to suit all. We continue to strive to give our customers as much choice, flexibility and value as possible.”

Extra savings are also available to those who book holiday packages before May 16, with further discounts of up to £300. Customers can also save money on upgrades as those who book World Traveller (long-haul economy) will have the option to upgrade to World Traveller Plus (premium economy) from an extra £199 return.

The option means those on long-haul flights can upgrade to enjoy wider seats and more legroom, two meals and complimentary bar service, priority boarding, more luggage allowance and a stylish amenity kit made from recycled plastic bottles. Executive Club members also have the option to save Avios, with examples including return flights to Orlando from £165 + 42,900 Avios and Dubai from £209 + 55,000 Avios.

British Airways sale - how to save an extra £300

If you book a flight + hotel or flight + car holiday in the sale by May 16 you can make the following additional savings:

£300 extra discount with a minimum spend of £10,000 per booking (F+H only)

£200 extra discount with a minimum spend of £5,000 per booking (F+H only)

£100 extra discount with a minimum spend of £2,500 per booking

£50 extra discount with a minimum spend of £1,250 per booking

£25 extra discount with a minimum spend of £650 per booking (F+C only)