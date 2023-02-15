British LGBT Awards 2023: Shortlist announced including Harry Styles and Sir Rod Stewart - full list of nominees
The British LGBT Awards 2023 shortlist is here, and it is full of some of the biggest names in music
The shortlist for the British LGBT Awards 2023 has been announced. Amongst the big names are music icon Sir Rod Stewart and comedian Joe Lycett.
The aim of the awards is to shine a spotlight on role models and those organisations who are working tirelessly to better the needs of LGBT+ people. The first official British LGBT Awards event launched in 2015.
Joe Lycett has received an award for his headline hitting stunt last summer. Lycett ‘shredded’ £10,000 of his own cash after calling on former footballer David Beckham to pull out of a multi million pound deal with Qatar during the 2022 World Cup - a country in which homosexuality is illegal.
Lycett is nominated for the media moment of the year award. The shredded money was confirmed to be fake by the comedian and a real amount was donated to charity.
Also on the list is Sir Rod Stewart. The singer also spoke out about Qatar’s laws on homosexuality, writing in a national newspaper that it "would have been good" to play his song The Killing of Georgie, about the murder of a gay man in the 1970s, at the opening ceremony as a protest.
Announcing the awards, British LGBT Awards founder Sarah Garrett said: "It is more important than ever that we shine a light on those who have stood shoulder-to-shoulder with the LGBT+ community, during what has been another very challenging 12 months for the community.
"The nominees, which include an exciting mix of famous LGBT+ faces, allies and organisations, have all demonstrated a commitment to advancing LGBT+ rights."
The full list of nominees for the British LGBT Awards 2023 is below. You can cast your vote by visiting the British LGBT Awards website.
Broadcaster, journalist or host
- Gina Yashere
- Gok Wan
- Graham Norton
- Nick Grimshaw
- Paul O’Grady
- Rosie Jones
- RuPaul Charles
- Sharan Dhaliwal
- Shon Faye
- Sue Perkins
Sports Personality
- Alex Scott
- Beth Mead
- Demi Stokes
- Ellia Green
- Emily Bridges
- Jake Daniels
- Jill Scott
- Lauren Rowles
- Leah Williamson
- Michael Gunning
LGBT+ celebrity
- Billy Porter
- Emma Corrin
- Emma D’Arcy
- Golda Rosheuvel
- Kit Connor
- Layton Williams
- Luke Evans
- Rebel Wilson
- Sara Ramirez
- Yasmin Finney
Music artist
- Anne-Marie
- Becky Hill
- Beabadoobee
- Cat Burns
- Jessie Ware
- Lizzo
- Måneskin
- Mika
- Rina Sawayama
- Yungblud
Celebrity Ally
- Alison Hammond
- Emma Watson
- Harry Styles
- Jenna Ortega
- Katherine Ryan
- Michelle Visage
- P!nk
- Patrick Stewart
- Simone Ashley
- Sir Rod Stewart
Media moment
- Alex Scott’s One Love Armband at Qatar 2022
- Cheddar Gorgeous’ Pink Triangle Tribute
- Gentleman Jack’s Final Series
- Jack Rooke’s Big Boys on Channel 4
- Joe Lycett’s £10,000 Donation
- Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico Get Married
- Ncuti Gatwah and Yasmin Finney on Doctor Who
- Netflix’s Heartstopper
- The LGBT+ Webseries, Stupid Wife
- WNBA’s Brittney Griner
Inspirational leader
- Arlene McDermott
- Charlotte Phillips
- Chloe Davies
- Christian Tooley
- Darren Kerrison
- Julian Gomez
- Louise Dowley
- Mariana Ceccotti
- Michael Duffell
- Pedro Pina
Future leader
- Adam Jarvis
- Adam Triggs
- Deon Fang
- Jacqui Rhule-Dagher
- Laura Wells
- Lee Burrows
- Leo Connolly
- Mel Pollman
- Sham Majevadia
- Willow Newton
Online influencer
- Adam B
- Alok Vaid-Menon
- Amber Gill
- Chella Man
- Cody Daigle-Orians [acedadadvice]
- Divina De Campo
- Dylan Mulvaney
- Julie and Camilla
- Matt Bernstein
- Mark Ferris
Charity or community initiative
- Exist Loudly
- Galop
- Imaan
- KeshetUK
- Mermaids
- Positive East
- Queer Britain
- Rainbow Railroad
- Spectra
- Umbrella Cymru
Diversity hero
- Ari Humarang
- Harry Walton
- Jaipal Sachdev
- Jason Summer
- Kabir Alam
- Katie Birchall
- Kirsty Laith
- Lilly Connors
- Luiz Peixoto
- Ross McKeller
Business ally
- Caroline Waddington
- Des Johnson
- Gillian Bowen
- Jane Cubbin
- Jeff Dodds
- Joelle Ivett
- Liz Crutchley
- Manuela
- Phil Adcock
- Rishi Jain
Network group or ERG
- glamazon UK, Amazon
- Connect Out, Arup
- WBA Pride Alliance UK, Boots
- Proud FT, FT
- Open&Out, Johnson & Johnson
- JET&Proud, Just Eat Takeaway.com
- [email protected], LinkedIn
- PRIDE Network, Macfarlanes
- Proud, Nationwide
- WPP Unite, WPP
Inclusive employer or company
- BT
- Legal & General
- Metro Bank
- Morningstar
- Natwest
- Paramount
- Pinsent Masons
- PwC
- Sky
- UBS
Outstanding contribution to LGBT+ life
- Aida H Dee
- Aisha Shaibu-Lenoir
- Dr Mark McBride-Wright
- Fox Fisher
- Freddy McConnell
- Josh Rivers
- Kei Bennett
- Khakan Qureshi BEM
- Nancy Kelley
- Olly Pike
LGBT+ trailblazer
- Alessandro Storer
- Christopher Kenna
- Colette Comerford
- Ellis Cook
- George Constantinou
- Hayley Creighton
- Kushal Khandhar
- Scarlet-Marie Morgan
- Sionice-Louise Philips
- Skye Morden
Brand or marketing campaign
- The AA, “No Stopping the Real You”
- Absolut, “Born to Mix / The Absolut Choir”
- Bombas, “Bombas Pride”
- Boots, “#JoyForAll”
- Gymshark, “Pride in Progress”
- Hilton Hotel, “To New Memories”
- J&B, “She, a J&B Tale”
- Metro - Masthead to Updated to Pride Logo to protest Qatar World Cup
- The Gym Group, “Gym Face”
- Virgin Atlantic, “Be Yourself: Updated Gender Identity Policy”