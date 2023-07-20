Charlotte Crosby, who rose to fame for starring in MTV series Geordie Shore, has confirmed season two of her reality series, Charlotte In Sunderland, is on its way. Cameras will once again follow the unpredictable and dynamic world of entrepreneur and TV personality Charlotte Crosby as the show picks up a few months after the conclusion of the first series.

The first series saw Charlotte face a host of life changing moments including discovering she was pregnant with her first child, her partner Jake leaving Manchester and moving to the North East, her mum being diagnosed with cancer and the sad passing of her beloved nana Jean.

The second series will see Charlotte embrace motherhood as daughter Alba is now seven months old as she attempts to juggle her career and being a first-time mum.

Charlotte Crosby said: “I am so excited to announce that I am back on BBC Three in the Autumn for series 2 of Charlotte in Sunderland! Last year was a rollercoaster and the BBC and Chatterbox showed great sensitivity while filming some of the happiest and saddest moments of my life.

“I will treasure it forever as tribute to my lovely Nana Jean. Get ready for another amazing series which will bring everyone up to date with me Jake and Alba - and of course Mam and Dad. It will be full of lols and a few surprises!”

Nasfim Haque, head of content for BBC Three , said: “It is great to get Charlotte back once again giving viewers an access all areas pass to her entertaining world...the best bit is that off screen the team making it will be supporting local North East production talent develop - it’s a winning combo for sure.”

But is there a release date for Charlotte in Sunderland season two and how can you watch the new series? Here’s everything you need to know.

Is there a release date for Charlotte In Sunderland season 2?

A release date for Charlotte In Sunderland season two is yet to be confirmed. However, it has been revealed that the new series will air later this year.

Charlotte In Sunderland - how to watch