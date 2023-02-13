Childhood characters appeared in London overnight

A giant Morph appeared in London overnight to the delight of nostalgic passers-by.Towering over commuters in Tower Bridge this morning, the three-metre-high statue of the timeless ‘70s stop-motion character popped-up to take city workers by surprise.While in Shoreditch, passers-by were left scratching their head’s trying to crack the world’s largest Where’s Wally puzzle which was created in the dead of night.And others also spotted a giant illuminated Miffy sculpture on Southbank.The three installations were commissioned by Sky Kids to celebrate the launch of its 24-hour channel for youngsters under seven.The broadcaster also conducted a survey of 2,000 adults which saw Morph claim the bronze medal in the list of most loved British children’s TV characters – narrowly missing out on top spot to Basil Brush and the winners, Sooty and Sweep.While Winnie the Pooh and Paddington Bear rounded off the top five favourite British childhood characters.

Favourite characters are seen as 'timeless' and 'iconic'

When thinking about their favourite characters, 48 per cent of those polled described them as ‘timeless’ and 46 per cent said they were ‘iconic’.And 45 per cent will still stick an episode or two on when they are in need of a dose of nostalgia.For 55 per cent, they fell in love with these characters as they made them laugh, and 46 per cent felt they were always there to boost their mood.And these characters also helped form friendships for 44 per cent – while many owned t-shirts (39 per cent), action figures (38 per cent) and lunchboxes (37 per cent) based on them as kids.Half of those polled also claimed the shows they enjoyed as a child could even teach the current crop of youngsters’ important lessons.In fact, of those polled who have kids, 57 per cent have shown their little ones episodes with their characters – and 54 per cent said their children enjoyed it.The feeling is mutual for 68 per cent of parents who like the shows their kids watch.A spokesperson from Sky Kids, ahead of the launch, said: “What better way to mark the occasion than by bringing some of the most iconic characters to life.“We know when you fall in love with a show when you’re little, it quickly becomes part of everyday family life.“We’re excited to have shows that span important themes including emotional resilience, positive well-being, saving the planet and so much more“It will provide children and families alike with content that both inspires and entertains at all times of the day – as well as introducing new faces that will soon be loved just as much.”