Spring is the optimal time to venture into the garden, sprucing up patios, paving slabs, and driveways. Keeping these areas neat and tidy can be somewhat laborious, especially without the aid of a pressure washer. However, through natural methods, it's possible to effectively remove dirt, grime, and even moss.

1.White Vinegar

Steven Bell, a seasoned expert at Paving Shopper, shared: “Cleaning patios and paving slabs without a pressure washer can be effectively achieved with some simple hacks. Choose the method that works best for you based on the type of stain, the tools you have available, and your personal preference. A mixture of white vinegar and water can be particularly effective. Vinegar, being acidic, has natural cleaning properties that can help break down and remove dirt, grime, and stains. Simply mix equal parts of water and vinegar, apply it to the surface, and scrub with a stiff brush. Rinse with water and let it dry. It’s crucial to note that vinegar may not be suitable for some surfaces, such as natural stone or unsealed concrete, so always perform a patch test on a small, hidden area first.”

White vinegar is a versatile cleaning product and can be purchased for as little as £1 in retailers such as B&M. Gardeners should ensure no vinegar solution is left on their patios as it could leave stains.

2.Washing Up Liquid

Bell continued: “Dishwashing liquid and warm water can also be a potent combination. Designed to cut through grease and grime, dishwashing liquid is an effective cleaning agent for outdoor surfaces exposed to various elements. Combine a few drops with warm water, scrub the surface with a stiff brush, rinse, and let it dry.”

Washing up liquid can be obtained for as little as 30p in supermarkets such as Asda, making this an affordable cleaning method. This method might need to be repeated over several days but can be as effective as pressure washing.

3.Baking Soda

“Baking soda and water can create a formidable paste for tougher stains,” Bell added. “Baking soda, being a mild abrasive, helps break down stubborn dirt and grime without damaging the surface. Mix baking soda and water to create a thick paste, apply it to the surface, and scrub with a stiff brush, ensuring not to scrub too hard.”

Once completed, rinse thoroughly with water and allow it to dry fully before determining if an additional scrub is necessary. Baking soda is a fantastic cleaning agent which can be purchased from supermarkets for less than £1.

4.Steam Cleaner

Steam cleaning can effectively remove dirt and grime without the need for harsh chemicals or a pressure washer. Ensure to follow the manufacturer’s instructions and allow the surface to fully dry afterward. Various patio steam cleaners are available on the market, with prices ranging from £100 to £1,000.

5.Use a Specialised Cleaner

Bell noted: “In instances where standard cleaning solutions prove ineffective against stains like oil, rust, or mould, a specialised cleaner can be employed. These cleaners are formulated with specific ingredients designed to target and break down particular types of stains, proving highly effective against even the most stubborn marks. Ensure to read the manufacturer’s instructions to prevent surface damage and always wear protective gloves and eyewear to safeguard against skin irritation or eye contact with the solution.”