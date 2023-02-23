Comedian Adam Hills has taken to social media to call out one publication’s coverage of new inclusive LEGO figures. Hills pointed out that The Telegraph originally used a headline online which described the figures, some of which have down syndrome and missing limbs’ as ‘woke’.

The new range of figures have been released by the company. Other new figures include characters who have anxiety.

Comedian Adam Hills, who was born with only one foot and has dismissed describing himself as “disabled” in the past, took to Twitter to question why the publication had referred to the figures as ‘woke on their website . He wrote “Hey @NickSquires1 I’m wondering why you’ve tied Lego’s new disabled figures into the “anti-woke” movement. Who are these “others” that think inclusivity is overly sensitive?”

Hills then shared photos of both the old and new headlines along with the tweet “Looks like Telegraph fixed it. Thank you. But we saw what you did.

American news channel FOX has also come under fire for describing the figures as ‘woke’. On his Fox radio show, host Jimmy Failla claimed that the range of new figures were for a sort of political agenda.

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 09: Comedian Adam Hills speaks on stage during the panel discussion about 'How TV Turned Paralympians Into Heroes' at the BFI & Radio Times TV Festival at BFI Southbank on April 9, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images)

