After months of preparations, King Charles III and Queen Camilla are officially the monarchs of the Commonwealth. Millions of people took part in the celebrations around the world by watching on TV or travelling miles to catch a glimpse of the newly crowned couple.

The coronation took place at Westminster Abbey on Saturday (May, 6), and was followed by a star studded Coronation Concert which took place on Sunday (May, 7). The sun shone for thousands who were in the crowd watching the likes of Lionel Richie and Katy Perry put on the show of a lifetime.

The event was of course attended by the Royal Family who were greeted by cheers from the thousands in the audience as they took their seats. During the event, host Hugh Bonneville’s joke dubbing the King “the artist formerly known as prince” won laughs, as did his set with an amorous Miss Piggy.

Not every joke was a hit throughout the night, the Prince of Wales suffered a blunder when he followed Lionel Richie on stage and said unlike the performer, he would not go on “all night long” to which the crowd groaned. The crowd, however, fell silent to watch as examples of the King’s watercolours were projected onto Windsor Castle.

This was later followed by a stunning light display which painted the night sky with images. Performances by Richie, Katy Perry, and Olly Murs prompted the biggest cheers of the night. Lionel Richie was the one to get everyone on their feet to dance and sing along, including Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, who surprised onlookers with her slick dance moves.

The night also included some reflective moments such as Stella McCartney discussing the environmental issues the world faces. The Winnie the Pooh skit didn’t elicit the same response as Paddington Bear’s appearance alongside Queen Elizabeth II at the late monarch’s Platinum Jubilee.

The Windsor Castle Concert was staged on Sunday evening