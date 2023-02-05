Aldi has announced it will start selling “magic bags” containing £10 worth of food for just £3.30 in a bid to tackle food waste and help customers save money. The deal comes off the back of the German budget retailer’s recent partnership with food waste app Too Good To Go and will be rolled out across all of the chain’s 990 stores across the UK.

The “magic bags” contain products that are damaged or approaching their use-by date and promise a range of groceries - it is hoped they will save a further 4,000 tonnes of food being wasted annually. The bags were trialled at stores across South Yorkshire last year where they proved a huge success.

Aldi’s corporate responsibility director, Liz Fox , said: “With the rising cost of living impacting so many, Too Good To Go offers a simple and accessible way for consumers to save money and reduce waste.” Ms Fox praised the partnership for allowing the store to “cut down on food waste, while also offering customers the opportunity to pick up our food at even lower prices”.

Sophie Trueman , managing director of Too Good To Go UK and Ireland, added: “We’re thrilled to be rolling out our partnership with Aldi nationally. Having already had fantastic feedback during a successful trial period, I know our Too Good To Go community is going to jump at the chance to save Magic Bags from their local Aldi and prevent even more good food from going to waste.”

You don’t get to choose what food is in your bag, as it depends on what is available on the day, but the products you get will be worth at least £10. There are usually only a set number of bags available each day, which means you may have to be quick to get your hands on one.

How do I get an Aldi magic bag?

Customers need to download the Too Good To Go app to participate. Shoppers can search up an Aldi store near them on the website and reserve a bag collection for a scheduled time slot.