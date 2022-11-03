Costa Coffee Christmas 2022: new festive menu launched including Toblerone range and returning favourites
Costa has announced its new Christmas menu and it’s available in a store near you now.
Costa Coffee has stepped into Christmas and launched its limited-edition festive food and drinks range. Some much-loved fan favourites have made a triumphant return, along with some new festive surprises for costa-lovers to try out.
Costa has paired up with Toblerone to bring in a brand new range of delicious drinks and a sweet treat. The Toblerone range features a latte and a hot chocolate, as well as a new chocolate muffin.
The latte and hot chocolate feature a chocolate and honey-flavour sauce inspired by the iconic Toblerone taste and are topped with a light dairy swirl and a festive twinkle topper. And for that extra bit of seasonal magic, they also come with a wrapped Toblerone tiny bar to enjoy on the side.
The chocolate muffin is packed with milk chocolate chunks and chopped almonds, filled with a velvety chocolate sauce, topped with chocolate icing and finished with a Toblerone tiny bar. And Terry’s Chocolate Orange fans can rejoice as the popular hot chocolate and muffin return to the Christmas line up once again.
No Christmas at Costa is complete without the famous Christmas takeaway cups featuring a gingerbread person, a snowman and a brown bear holding gifts to represent the joy of sharing. As well as the new menu, Costa has released a new festive gifting and merchandise range in time for Christmas celebrations.
The Costa festive ranges are available to buy in-store and online now except for the new limited-edition Autumn Cup which is only available online and across Costa Coffee Drive-Thru stores or Costa Coffee stores located at Retail Parks.
Naomi Matthews, Food and Beverage Commercial Director UK & Ireland at Costa Coffee said, “Christmas has always been such a magical time of year at Costa Coffee, and we’re delighted to yet again be able to partner with some well-renowned brands to launch another spectacular beverage and food range, complete with both new items and returning favourites. We hope that you take some time out this festive season to visit your local store and treat yourself - you’ve earned it.”
Costa Coffee Christmas menu
Costa Coffee Christmas drinks menu
- Toblerone Latte
- Toblerone Hot Chocolate
- Gingerbread & Cream Latte
- Terry’s Chocolate Orange Hot Chocolate
Costa Coffee Christmas food menu 2022
- Toblerone Chocolate Muffin
- Terry’s Chocolate Orange Muffin
- Loaded Chocolate & Hazelnut Cake
- White Chocolate Trillionaire’s Slice
- Crispy Festive Wreath
- Raspberry Trifle Loaf Cake
- Reindeer Muffin
- Christmas Tree Shortcake biscuit
- Santa Gingerbread Biscuit
- Scrumptious Mince Pie and Gluten-Free Vegan Mince Tart
- Vegetarian Brie & Cranberry Toastie
- Maple Bacon Mac & Cheese
- Vegan P’gs & Blankets Panini
- Turkey & The Trimmings Toastie
- Pigs & Blankets Panini
- Brie, Bacon & Cranberry Panini
- Turkey Feast Sandwich
Costa Coffee Christmas reusable gift range
- New Gingerbread Frappé Cup - £9.50
- New Gingerbread Hot Chocolate Tin - £8
- New Gingerbread Decoration in Cracker Gift Box - £5
- New Customisable Babyccino Cup - £9.50
- New Marshmallow Jar - £8
- New Red Diamond Design Reusable Travel Cup - £12
- New Christmas Tree Reusable Travel Cup - £12
- New limited-edition Winter-Themed Ceramic Cup with Gift Box - £10
- New Christmas Takeaway Cup Decoration - £3.50
- New Festive Takeaway Cup Key Rings - £3.50