Creams Café to launch two new Easter eats

New sweet treats this Easter

Creams Café is stepping into spring with the launch of two terrific new sweet treats, just in time for Easter.

Joining Creams’ impressive roster of decadent desserts is the incredibly indulgent Easter Waffle (£8.95 dine-in / £10.95 delivery). First up, a Creams Café signature waffle is piled high with a scoop of salted caramel gelato.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is followed by a scattering of Belgian milk chocolate shavings, a moreish Maltesers® bunny and extra mini eggs. White chocolate and mango coulis plus a Creams wafer provide the perfect finale.

The limited-edition Easter Doughnuts (£13.95 dine-in / £14.95 delivery) come in two inventive flavours and are ideal for sharing.

Chocolate lovers will enjoy the Mini Egg Doughnut. This is a sweet and fluffy doughnut adorned with lashings of Belgian milk chocolate shavings.

The Maltesers® Bunny Doughnut sees velvety smooth Belgian white chocolate drizzled with a mango coulis and topped with a yummy Maltesers® bunny.

The limited-edition Easter desserts will be available in-store nationwide, and for delivery via Deliveroo, Uber Eats and Just Eat from 26th March – 18th April.