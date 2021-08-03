Cyclist Jason Kenny claims record-equalling eighth Olympic medal for Team GB

Silver medalists Jack Carlin, Jason Kenny and Ryan Owens of Team Great Britain, pose on the podium during the medal ceremony (Getty Images)

Jason and Laura Kenny both won silver in the cycling with the former now equalling Sir Bradley Wiggins’ record of eight Olympic medals for Team GB.

Jason Kenny, who is tied with Sir Chris Hoy’s Olympic gold medal tally of six, rode alongside Jack Carlin and Ryan Owens.

However, the trio were comfortably beaten by all-conquering Holland, who set a new Olympic record of 41.369 seconds.

What Jason Kenny said

Jason Kenny told the BBC: “We poured our heart into the second ride to get to the final and then just rolled the dice in the final.

“We geared up and just went for it, and obviously we knew we had a bit of ground to make up. I had nothing in the final, I was rubbish.”

How Laura Kenny’s race unfolded

Laura Kenny, who rode alongside Katie Archibald and Neah Evans, claimed silver in the women’s team pursuit after losing out to Germany who won gold in a new world record time.

She had won gold in every Olympic event she had entered prior to this race and began the Games with the potential to reach seven golds and perhaps become Britain’s most decorated Olympian.

Laura Kenny told the BBC: “We knew (Germany) were going to go fast, but maybe not quite that fast.”

Asked about the prospect of adding two more medals to her tally, she added: “Yeah, I’ll just keep turning up and see what happens!”