Daredevil MP Alex Easton swaps debate chamber for climbing gear as he scales Mount Kilimanjaro for charity

Alex Easton MP has been training for his Kilimanjaro climb with hikes in the Mourne Mountains.

Daredevil MP Alex Easton’s hoping to a hit a new peak over the next few days – reaching the top of Mount Kilimanjaro.

Having fulfilled a lifelong career goal by finally winning a Westminster seat after years of struggle, the independent Unionist set off for Africa at the start of this week to fulfil a childhood dream.

He’ll be ascending to the summit of Africa’s highest mountain more than 19,000ft above sea level in the name of two charities in his North Down constituency, Bangor Foodbank and mental health organisation uHub.

Mr Easton describes his quest as “a tough test of endurance, altitude, and determination” but, as with his long journey fighting election after election to finally make it to Westminster, pledges to pull through no matter what.

Alex Easton MP and his training partners.

He’s been through a gruelling training regime over the past few months, intense gym workouts and trips up some of Northern Ireland’s own mountains getting him ready for what he describes as “one of the greatest physical and mental challenges of my life”.

"The physical preparation for Kilimanjaro has been intense,” he told the News Letter. “I’ve been training for months, including long hikes and mountain climbs across the Mourne Mountains, covering peaks such as Slieve Donard, Slieve Binnian, Slieve Meelmore, and Slieve Commedagh.

"Each one has pushed me further and helped prepare me for the scale and endurance needed to tackle Africa’s highest mountain. The focus hasn’t just been on fitness – it’s been about mental strength, resilience, and staying committed through every early morning and sore muscle.

“I’m also incredibly lucky not to be doing this alone. I’ll be joined on the climb by three close friends – Brian McClure, Simon Robinson, and Stuart Hill – whose encouragement, support, and shared determination have made this journey even more meaningful. We’re all in this together, and I know having them by my side will make a huge difference on the mountain.

Independent Unionist MP Alex Easton last year abseiled down Victoria Falls on the border between Zambia and Zimbabwe.

“Mount Kilimanjaro is a serious test. Altitude sickness, exhaustion, and unpredictable weather are all real risks, but I’m determined to give it everything I’ve got.”

But his climb isn’t just about reaching the top of a mountain that captured his imagination as a young boy – it’s also about making a difference to charities he says do “vital work in the community”.

The North Down MP has been blown away by the generosity of people backing his campaign; having sailed through an initial fundraising target of £10,000, Mr Easton now has more than £28,000 in his charity kitty and hopes to push that over the £30,000 by the time he’s back down from the mountain.

“It’s been humbling to witness the kindness of people across North Down and beyond,” he said.

Alex Easton and training partners on Mount Commodore in the Mournes.

“Donations have come in all shapes and sizes, from £2 contributions to a remarkable £5,000 donation from Halo Body Cams, and every single pound truly matters.

“Our fundraising dinner in June was a real highlight and helped push us past our original goal. Given the response so far, I’ve now raised the target to £30,000, and with continued support, I believe we’ll reach it.