Driving into autumn – tips to help Belfast motorists prepare their cars for wetter weather

A car retailer in Belfast is offering its top tips to help local drivers prepare their vehicles for the changing conditions ahead.

Sydney Pentland, Managing Director at Agnew Belfast Volvo on Boucher Way, said: “Autumn brings unique challenges for drivers, from fluctuating temperatures to more debris on the roads and potential flooding. This can make the next few months more hazardous, but with awareness of these dangers and a little preparation, there’s no reason to be nervous.

“Here’s our guide to preparing your car, ensuring it remains safe and reliable throughout the season.”

“The autumn months often mean more rain, and as leaves begin to fall, they can create additional debris on your windscreen. Drivers must therefore ensure that their wiper blades are in good condition, free of cracks and capable of clearing windscreens effectively. If they’re streaking or skipping, it’s time to replace them. Consider installing blades designed for heavy-duty use, which can handle the increased moisture and debris that autumn often brings.”

“Your tyres are your connection to the road, so it’s essential that they are in good condition and correctly inflated. The legal minimum level of tread is 1.6mm. However, during autumn and winter it’s advisable to have tread of at least 3mm to help with driving on slippery surfaces. A simple trick to test the tread depth is to use a 20p coin. When you insert the coin into one of the grooves on the tyre, the rim of the coin should sit in the tyre so that it’s no longer visible. If this isn’t the case, it’s time to buy some new tyres.”

“As the seasons change, it’s a good time to check all your vehicle’s fluids. Ensure your coolant is at the appropriate level and mixed correctly to prevent freezing as temperatures dip. Top up the windscreen washer fluid with a solution that won’t freeze and is effective at removing autumn grime. Also, check and replace the oil and oil filter if it’s time for an oil change, and consider replacing the cabin air filter, which can become clogged with pollen and debris from the summer.”

“With wetter roads and the potential for fallen leaves making surfaces slippery, having fully functioning brakes is vital. Listen for any squeaking or grinding sounds when braking, and if you notice any issues, such as decreased responsiveness or a spongy brake pedal, have them inspected. Ensuring your brakes are in top condition will give you peace of mind as you navigate autumn’s more challenging driving conditions.”

“Colder temperatures increase the likelihood of windscreen chips turning into dangerous cracks. Here at Agnew Belfast Volvo, we offer a free windscreen and tyre damage repair service for any Volvo driver – regardless of their car’s age. To take advantage of the service, Belfast drivers can simply book their car in to have a qualified Volvo technician check the damage. In many instances, the problem can be repaired on the spot – providing a fast and convenient service that is free of charge.”