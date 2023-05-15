Rheanna Geraghty is now running the 17th century Waggon and Horses in the village of Steeple Morden, Cambs, where she started working at 16. The teenager said she is excited to take on the challenge of her new role, in-between studying to be a fully qualified beauty therapist.

Rheanna admitted she was shocked when she landed the role as a pub landlady because she is only just old enough to legally drink in one, having recently turned 18. Rheanna, from Bassingbourn, Cambridgeshire, said: "My boss always said how natural I am around the pub, and now he's bought another pub, he's not around as much.

"So he's put me in charge, which feels weird considering I'm only just the legal age to drink. But now I do, I'd say my favourite drink is prosecco and my favourite shot is a baby Guinness."

Rheanna got a waitress job at the Waggon and Horses after her GCSEs to earn money throughout the summer. Since then, she's been working there while studying beauty therapy at Cambridge Regional College, but her course is set to finish in June.

The previous landlord, Chris Collier, was struggling to find the right person to take over the pub after taking on a second pub himself in Redhill, Surrey. Chris was so impressed by how quickly Rheanna got the hang of things, he decided she should be the one in charge in March.

Rheanna said: “My favourite part about the job is when the pub is full and everyone is happy. I like being constantly busy. The staff and the regulars respect me and are really supportive - they want to see both me and the pub do well.”

Outgoing landlord Chris Collier, added: "I'm extremely proud of Rheanna who is a very strong young independent woman.

Rheanna Geraghty, 18