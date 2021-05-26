Everything you need to know about Billie Eilish's Happier Than Ever tour - including how to get tickets

Will you be getting tickets for the tour? (Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Billie Eilish is one of the biggest names in the music industry right now - at just 19 years old, she is a seven time Grammy Award-winning artist and songwriter.

The Southern California native initially rose to fame in 2016 after her brother Finneas wrote a song called Ocean Eyes that Eilish performed and released on SoundCloud. She was only 14 at the time, but within a day the track had gone viral, and soon after she was signed to Interscope Records’ Darkroom imprint.

Her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? shot to the top of the charts in the UK and the US when it was released on March 2019, and at age 17 she became the youngest female artist in UK chart history to bag a number one album.

Last year, in January 2020, she made history once again at the 62nd Grammy Awards, becoming the youngest artist to receive nominations - and win - in all the major categories, including Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Best New Artist, Song of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album.

After having to cancel her When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? tour in 2020, the singer and songwriter has officially announced her newest world tour with dates in the UK.

This is everything you need to know.

What are the UK tour dates and venues?

The Happier Than Ever world tour kicks off at the end of 2021 with a few festival appearances in America, with Eilish performing at Life is Beautiful 2021 in Las Vegas, Firefly Music Festival in Dover, The Governors Ball in New York and Austin City Limits Music Festival in Austin.

This is the full line up of UK and Ireland tour dates and venues that Billie Eilish will be performing at in 2022:

3 June, SSE Arena, Belfast

4 June, 3Arena, Dublin

5 June, 3Arena, Dublin

7 June, AO Arena, Manchester

8 June, AO Arena, Manchester

10 June, The O2, London

11 June, The O2, London

12 June, The O2, London

14 June, The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

15 June, Utilita Arena, Birmingham

16 June, The O2, London

The Happier Than Ever tour will be travelling all over the world, and does include dates across the rest of Europe.

The rest of her European tour goes as follows:

18 June, Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam

19 June, Festhalle, Frankfurt

21 June, Lanxess Arena, Cologne

22 June, Accor Arena, Paris

28 June, Sportpaleis, Antwerp

30 June, Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin

2 July, Hallenstadion, Zurich

How to get tickets?

For the UK and European leg of the tour, presale tickets have officially gone on sale, with public sale beginning on Friday 28 June at 10am.

To get tickets, you’ll need to visit Live Nation, or head to the website of the venue you’re looking to attend.

Pre-sale tickets were only made available to those who pre-ordered Eilish’s new album, Happier Than Ever, or any of the album bundles via her official store before 5pm on Tuesday 25 May.

Presale codes were then sent out to those eligible via email, allowing them to purchase the presale tickets from Tuesday 25 May. Pre-sale tickets are offered on a first come, first served basis.

If you already purchased the album Happier Than Ever from the official store, you too should have automatically been sent a presale code.

For those having to buy from the public sale, you can set a reminder on the Live Nation website to remind you when the tickets go on sale.

Since the general tickets have not gone on sale yet, pricing has not yet been announced.

A maximum of four tickets are permitted to be purchased per person for the presale tickets, and six tickets for those purchasing through the general sale.

Tickets in excess of the four during presale and six during general sale will be cancelled.