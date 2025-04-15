Ferguson machinery manufacturing in Northern Ireland and the Titanic

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

On this the 113th anniversary of when the most famous ship in the world the Titanic built by Harland and Wolff in Belfast sadly sank after hitting an iceberg during it’s madden voyage on the 15 April, 1912 we remember the loss of life.

The exact number lost is unknown but is estimated to be over 1,500. The crew suffered the biggest number of casualties with around 700 lost. Recent evidence has shown that those working in the engine rooms gave their lives knowing they were going to die in the vain attempt to keep the ship afloat. This would have been obvious to them but they did it to buy precious seconds of keeping the liner afloat. By ensuring the steam engines continued running to power the lights and pumps on the doomed ship they sacrificed their lives buying time to allow more people to be saved. Their bravery and duty of service needs to be better remembered.