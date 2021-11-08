First News: Missing book finally returned

INTERNATIONAL CHILDREN'S PEACE PRIZE

13 November

The prize is awarded every year to a child who fights courageously for children’s rights.

REMEMBRANCE SUNDAY

14 November

A day to remember all the soldiers and civilians who lost their lives in battle during the two World Wars and later conflicts.

ANTI-BULLYING WEEK

15-19 November

Run by the Anti-Bullying Alliance, the week aims to raise awareness of bullying as a serious issue for children and young people. It also includes Odd Socks Day on 15 November.