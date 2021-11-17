From Bubbling to Moderna Love - these are the top dating trends expected for 2022

Moderna Love (/mod-ern-ah luhv): Considering COVID-19 vaccination status, including which shot received, as a desirable trait. With over a third (37%) of singles admitting to this it seems there’s another reason to get jabbed!

Bubbling (/buh-buh-ling): Being unsure about the physical boundaries that are acceptable due to Covid-19, such as whether to hug, handshake, or wave at your date. Now there’s nerves, excitement AND physical faux pas to consider on dates with 58% experiencing this.

Hesidating (/hez-i-date-ing): Feeling indifferent about dating, unsure if you want to date seriously or casually because life in general is so uncertain right now. A fling or full-blown commitment? Who knows, as 58% of singles are currently hesidating.