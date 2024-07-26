Frozen food comes out of the cold as Northern Ireland dogs go doolally for Jollyes’ raw shop-in-shop
and live on Freeview channel 276
Northern Ireland, where Jollyes trades from 15 stores, is the first of its regions to introduce extended freezer sections selling raw dog food products ahead of a wider launch throughout the rest of the United Kingdom.
As the fastest growing category in the pet food market, local dog owners now have more opportunity than ever before to introduce their pets to a frozen and raw diet. Jollyes colleagues are fully trained, and each store has an expert to advise customers on what the best products are for their furry friends to ensure they maintain a health balanced diet.
Welcoming the enhanced raw offering in its Northern Ireland stores, Jollyes CEO Joe Wykes said the expanded range is already proving a hit with customers.
He said: “We are delighted with the response to our extended raw frozen food offering.
“In Northern Ireland, customers are clearly switched on to the health and nutritional benefits of this fast-growing category with sales rising by 50 per cent.
“Our Raw & Simple brand, exclusive Naked Dog flavours and private label Lifestage ranges are proving particularly popular with customers.
“We know that frozen dog food is popular across Northern Ireland and we’re delighted to be able to offer more owners than ever before the opportunity to introduce their dogs to a raw diet and experience the benefits it brings.”
‘The Raw Store’ stocks Nature’s Menu, Naked Dog and Durham Animal Feeds products as well as Jollyes’ own ‘Lifestage’ range and its new value driven ‘Raw & Simple’ range.
A nutritional and wholesome way to feed your dog, a raw diet is a great alternative to traditional wet and dry foods.
Packed with high-quality protein, omega-3 and six fatty acids, the range of products on offer at Jollyes gives dogs everything they need for healthy skin and a shiny coat.
The vitamins, minerals and nutrients found in biologically appropriate raw food supports all bodily functions while the ground bone contained within raw food is free from sugars and starches and helps clean and protect teeth and gums.
To find out more information about Jollyes’ enhanced raw food offering, visit www.jollyes.co.uk or check out Jollyes’ social media on Twitter and Instagram.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.