Glastonbury Festival is around the corner and festivalgoers from all over the country will flock to Worthy Farm for the legendary music event. Around 210,000 festivalgoers are expected to attend the event between June 21 and 25, with Pyramid Stage headliners including Guns N’ Roses, Arctic Monkeys and Sir Elton John over the weekend.

On the Other Stage, Wizkid, Lana Del Rey and Queens of the Stone Age are expected to entertain crowds as headliners, alongside more than 1,000 other acts across more than 100 stages.

When Glastonbury tickets went live in November 2022, they sold out in minutes. At the time, organisers for the festival said: “Demand far exceeded supply”. The festival held their ticket resale on April 23, offering up any tickets which weren’t paid for in full before the deadline. However, this batch of tickets sold out in just six minutes .

As Guns N’ Roses are set to headline the Pyramid Stage on Saturday night, many people are wondering what time their performance will take place and what tunes they’ll play for fans at Worthy Farm. Here’s everything you need to know about Guns N’ Roses Glastonbury slot.

Glastonbury 2023 - what time are Guns N’ Roses playing?

Guns N’ Roses will headline the Pyramid Stage on Saturday night. The rockers’ set time is 9.30pm to 11.45pm.

Glastonbury 2023 Guns N’ Roses setlist

Guns N’ Roses will play at Glastonbury this weekend

The Guns N’ Roses setlist for Glastonbury 2023 is being kept under wraps until the event. Here’s a list of the songs the group could play as part of their Glastonbury set, based on their last show at Copenhell in Denmark, according to setlist.fm.

It’s So Easy

Bad Obsession

Live and Let Die (Wings cover)

Chinese Democracy

Pretty Tied Up

Slither (Velvet Revolver cover)

Coma

Double Talkin’ Jive

Welcome to the Jungle

Mr. Brownstone

Hard Skool

Reckless Life

Absurd

Estranged

Down on the Farm (UK Subs cover)

Rocket Queen

You Could Be Mine

T.V. Eye (The Stooges cover) (Duff on lead vocals)

Anything Goes

Sweet Child o’ Mine

November Rain

Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door (Bob Dylan cover) (Alice Cooper’s "Only Women Bleed" intro)

Nightrain

Prostitute

Patience

Paradise City

Glastonbury 2023 - how to watch Guns N’ Roses on TV

