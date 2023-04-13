Glastonbury has announced the ticket resale dates for the 2023 edition of the legendary festival. Along with the release of spare tickets, the arrangers have also added a new payment system which could make a huge difference to Glasto-hopefuls.

The festival, set to see headline sets from the likes of Arctic Monkeys, Elton John and Lizzo, has confirmed that ticket resales will take place on Thursday April 20 at 6pm for coach tickets and on Sunday April 23 at 9am for general admission tickets. Anyone who manages to score a ticket, after having filled out the registration information, will have 24 hours to pay for their tickets instead of straight away.

On the Glastonbury website, the organisers said: “Due to the high volume of traffic expected for the limited number of tickets available in the resales, you will not be asked for your payment details during the booking process.

"Once you have submitted your order request, including the registration details for each ticket, you will receive an initial confirmation to let you know we have received your order, followed by an email within three hours of the sale closing, with details of how to pay for the booking. You will then have 24 hours to complete your purchase, before the order is cancelled."

They also urge anyone who has been lucky enough to get through the initial booking system to keep an eye out for an email within three hours. If hopefuls don’t receive one, they should check their spam and junk folders before contacting See Tickets.

The festival has made it clear that any tickets not paid for within 24 hours will be cancelled. It is currently unknown what will happen to any tickets not paid for.

This year’s edition of the Worthy Farm festival sold out in less than an hour, with over two million festival-goers fighting for 200,000 tickets. The tickets sold out before the first acts had been announced, which was later confirmed to include Lana Del Rey, Guns N’ Roses, Lil Nas X and more.