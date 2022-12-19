Marcus Luther and Mica Ven have announced they are quitting Channel 4’s popular TV show Gogglebox after five years. In a statement, they say that time has come for them to pack it up and move on.

On Instagram , the couple said: “We just want to say a MASSIVE THANK YOU to @c4Gogglebox for having us for the last 5 years, even though we had to travel so far for filming (downstairs & through the corridor) it was so worth it, it’s been an epic journey! You guys are the bestest of the best.

“We’ve had so much fun with you all tuning in at home & the hardworking Gogglebox crew’s but it’s time to put down the remote and see what else God has in store for us.”

The statement was instantly commented on by fellow Gogglebox star, with Izzi Warner saying: “We’ll miss you both.”, and Daniel Lustig-Webb adding: “We will miss you. Good luck in the future xxx”.

The message continues: “To everyone that has tuned in & sent us messages of love and encouragement over the years, we appreciate every last one of you. Thank you so much. To the amazing cast, you’ll forever be our G’box brothers & sisters 4life.

“And lastly, To all our Yardie 🇯🇲 friends & family that always big us up to whoever will listen, when you’re chatting about our departure, the program’s called GOGGLEBOX not GOOOOOGLEbox, it’s not a dam search engine”

Signing off: “We love youuuuuuu. Marky & Big Meesh”

The announcement gathered thousands of likes and comments instantly, with many fans sad to see the south London couple depart from Gogglebox. One fan wrote “Nooooooooooooo. Say it ain’t so. Don’t leave us.” and another one added “Nooooooooooo! Change your mind !!! You too make Gogglebox!!!”

Gogglebox stars Marcus and Mica quit the Channel 4 show after five years