Grammys 2023: how to watch live show, full list of nominees including Beyonce and Taylor Swift
Here’s how you can watch the Grammys 2023 and the full list of nominees
Music’s biggest night is just around the corner which will see some of the music industry’s top performing artists in attendance at the Grammys. The likes of Harry Styles, Lizzo and more are on the bill to perform on the big night.
There has been speculation that some of the biggest acts in the music industry have not yet confirmed whether or not they will attend the 2023 Grammys - these names include Beyonce, Adele and Taylor Swift.
It’s unlikely that the likes of Taylor Swift and Beyonce will perform on the big night, but there has been rumblings that Taylor Swift will attend the event. Two of music’s biggest male performers Drake and The Weeknd will not be in attendance as they famously boycott the event due to the diversity criticism the awards face.
So, how can you watch the iconic show live? Here’s everything you need to know about the star-studded night.
How to watch the Grammys 2023
The 2023 Grammys will be broadcast live on the CBS Television Network and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Those hoping to catch the show in the UK can sign up to Paramount+ today and get a free seven day trial.
The GrammyAwards Premiere Ceremony will be broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater on Monday February 5, at 8:30 p.m. GMT and will be streamed live on live.GRAMMY.com.
Full list of performers for Grammys 2023
As usual details for the big event are being held tightly under wraps. However, in an official statement on their website, a spokesperson for the event confirmed some of the musical guests who will take the stage on the big night including confirmation that Harry Styles will be performing.
They said: “We all knew Music’s Biggest Night would be explosive this year. Now, Grammy night just got bigger! The first round of performers for the 2023 Grammys has been announced. Taking the Grammy stage will be current nominees Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Kim Petras, and Sam Smith.”
Two-time Grammy winner Bad Bunny is up for three Grammy nominations: Album Of The Year (Un Verano Sin Ti), Best Pop Solo Performance ("Moscow Mule") and Best Música Urbana Album (Un Verano Sin Ti).
Nine-time Grammy winner Mary J. Blige is nominated for six Grammy Awards: Record Of The Year ("Good Morning Gorgeous"), Album Of The Year (Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)), Best R&B Performance ("Here With Me"), Best Traditional R&B Performance ("Good Morning Gorgeous"), Best R&B Song ("Good Morning Gorgeous"), and Best R&B Album (Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)).
Six-time Grammy winner Brandi Carlile is nominated for seven Grammy Awards this year: Record Of The Year ("You And Me On The Rock"), Album Of The Year (In These Silent Days), Best Rock Performance ("Broken Horses"), Best Rock Song ("Broken Horses"), Best Americana Performance ("You And Me On The Rock"), Best American Roots Song ("You And Me On The Rock"), and Best Americana Album (In These Silent Days).
They finished their statement with: “ Additional performers will be announced in the coming days.” So, stay tuned on People World for the exciting updates.
Full list of Grammy nominees 2023
Best Pop Solo Performance nominees:
- Adele
- San Benito
- Doja Cat
- Steve Lacy
- Lizzo
- Harry Styles
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance nominees:
- Abba
- Camila Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran
- Coldplay and BS
- Post Malone and Doja Cat
- Sam Smith and Kim Petras
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album nominees:
- Michael Buble
- Kelly Clarkson
- Norah Jones
- Pentatonix
- Diana Ross
Best Pop Vocal Album nominees:
- Abba
- Adele
- Coldplay
- Lizzo
- Harry Styles
Album of the Year
- ABBA - Voyage
- Adele - 30
- Bad Bunny - Un Verano Sin Ti
- Beyoncé - Renaissance
- Brandi Carlile - In These Silent Days
- Coldplay - Music of the Spheres
- Harry Styles - Harry’s HouseKendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers
- Lizzo - Special
- Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)
Best Dance/Electronic Recording nominees:
- Beyonce
- Bonobo
- Diplo & Miguel
- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
- KAYTRANADA ft. HER
- Rufus Du Sol
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album nominees:
- Beyonce
- Bonobo
- Diplo
- Odesza
- Rufus Du Sol
Best Instrumental Composition nominees:
- Paquito D Rivera (Tasha Warren & Dave Eggar)
- Miguel Zenon
- (Miguel Zenón, José Antonio Zayas Cabán, Ryan Smith, & Casey Rafn)
Best Arrangement, Instrumental Or A Cappella nominees:
- Remy Le Boeuf
- John Beasley (Magnus Lindgren, John Beasley, & The SWR Big Band ft. Martin Aeur)
- ArmandHutton ft. Terrell Hunt & Just 6
- Matt Cusson Real Kings Return
- Danny Elfman
Best Rap Performance nominees:
- DJ Khaled ft. Rick Ross
- Lil Tunechi, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy
- Doja Cat
- Gunna & Future ft.Young Thug
- HitKidd & GloRilla
- Kendrick Lamar
Best Melodic Rap Performance nominees:
- DJ Khaled ft. Future & Sza
- Future ft. Drake & Tems
- Jack Harlow
- Kendrick Lamar ft. Blxst & Amanda Reifer
- Latto
Best Rap Song nominees:
- Jack Harlow ft. Drake
- DJ Khaled ft. Rick Ross
- Lil Tunechi, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy
- Kendrick Lamar
- Gunna & Future ft. Young Thung
- Future ft. Drake and Tems
Best Rap Album nominees:
- DJ Khaled
- Future
- Jack Harlow
- Kendrick Lamar
- Pusha T
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical nominees:
- Amy Allen
- Nija Charles
- Tobias Jesso Jr.
- The King Dream
- Laura Veltz
Song Of The Year nominees (a songwriter(s) award):
- Gayle
- Lizzo
- Taylor Swift
- Harry Styles
- Steve Lacy
- Beyonce
- Adele
- DJ Khaled
- Kendrick Lamar
- The Bonnie Raitt
Best Latin Pop Album nominees:
- Christina Aguilera
- Ruben Blades & Boca Livre
- Camilo
- Fonseca
- Sebastian Yatra
Best Alternative Music Album nominees:
- Arcade Fire
- Big Thief
- Bjork
- Wet Leg
- Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Best Alternative Music Performance nominees:
- Arctic Monkeys
- Big Thief
- Florence and the Machine
- Wet Leg
- Yeah Yeah Yeahs ft. Perfume Genius
Best Music Film nominees:
- Adele
- Justin Bieber
- Billie Eilish
- Rosalia
- Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story
- Neil Young
Best Music Video nominees:
- Adele
- BTS
- Doja Cat
- Kendrick Lamar
- Harry Styles
- Taylor Swift
Best R&B Album nominees:
- Mary J Blige
- Chris Brown
- Robert Glasper
- Lucky Daye
- PJ Morton
Best Progressive R&B Album nominees:
- Cory Henry
- Steve Lacy
- Terrace Martin
- Moonchild
- Tank and the Bangas
Best R&B Song nominees:
- Beyonce
- Mary J Blige
- Muni Long
- Jazmine Sullivan
- PJ Morton
Best Traditional R&B Performance nominees:
- Snoha Alegra
- Baby Face ft. Ella Mai
- Beyonce
- Adam Blackstone ft. Jazmine Sullivan
- Mary J Blige
Best R&B Performance nominees:
- Beyonce
- Mary J Blige ft. Anderson Paak
- Muni Long
- Lucky Daye
- Jazmine Sullivan
Best Song Written For Visual Media nominees:
- Beyonce
- Taylor Swift
- Lady Gaga
- Jessy Wilson ft. Angelique Kidjo
- 4*Town
- Jordan Fisher
- Finneas
- Josh Levi
- Topher Ngo
- Grayson Villanueva
Best Tropical Latin Album nominees:
- Marc Anthony
- La Santa Cecilia
- Victor Manuelle
- Tito Nieves
- Spanish Harlem Orchestra
- Carlos Vives
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album nominees:
- Cimafunk
- Jorge Drexler
- Mon Laferte
- Gaby Moreno
- Fito Paez
- Rosalia
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano) nominees:
- Chiquis
- Natalia Lafourcade
- Los Tigres Del Norte
- Christian Nodal
- Marco A Solis
Best Música Urbana Album nominees:
- Rauleeto
- San Benito
- Daddy Yankee
- Farruko
- Maluma
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Includes Film And Television) nominees:
- The Batman
- Encanto
- 007
- The Power of the Dog
- Succession season 3
Best Metal Performance nominees:
- Ghost
- Megadeth
- Muse
- Ozzy Osbourne ft. Tony Iommi
- TURNSTILE
Best Rock Performance nominees:
- Bryan Adams
- Beck
- The Black Keys
- Brandi Carlile
- Idles
- Ozzy Osbourne ft Jeff Beck
- TURNSTILE
Best Reggae Album nominees:
- Kabaka Pyramid
- Koffee
- Sean Paul
- ProtoJe
- Shaggy
Record Of The Year nominees:
- Abba
- Adele
- Beyonce
- Mary J Blige
- Brandi Carlile ft. Lucius
- Doja Cat
- Steve Lacy
- Kendrick Lamar
- Lizzo
- Harry Styles
Best New Artist nominees
- Anitta
- Omar Apollo
- Domi and JD Beck
- Samara Joy
- Latto
- Maneskin
- Muni Long
- Tobe Nwigwe
- Molly Tuttle
- Wet Leg
Best Rock Album nominees:
- The Black Keys
- Elvis Costello & The Imposters
- Idles
- Machine Gun Kelly
- Ozzy Osbourne
- Spoon
DISCLAIMER: This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.