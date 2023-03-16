The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer will see celebrities like David Scwimmer and Jesy Nelson put their baking skills to the test on Sunday (March, 19). A total of 20 celebrities will enter the tent to show off their culinary talents and raise money for Cancer Research.

Matt Lucas announced last year he would be departing from Channel 4’s Great British Bake Off which he famously co-hosted with Noel Fielding. So, the show will see Lucas and Fielding host the baking show for the final time.

Lucas said in a statement posted on Twitter that he came to the decision after trying to balance multiple project commitments like Sky Max comedy show Fantasy Football League.

“Xxx Farewell Bake Off! It’s been a delicious experience and I can’t imagine a more fun way of spending my summers, but it’s become clear to me that I can’t present both Fantasy Football League and Bake Off alongside all my other projects. So, after three series and 51 episodes, I am cheerfully passing the baguette to someone else,” he said

He added: "I would like to give my warmest thanks and gratitude to everyone at Love Productions and Channel 4 and to Noelipops [co-presenter Noel Fielding], Paul [Hollywood], Dame Prue [Leith], the crew and, of course, the wonderful bakers for welcoming me into the tent. I wish whoever takes over all the very best and I can’t wait to tune into the next series without already knowing who won!"

So, how can you watch Matt Lucas host alongside Noel Fielding for the final time? Here’s everything you need to know.

How to watch Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer

The season opener will be broadcast on Channel 4 on March 19 at 7.45pm. If viewers happen to miss an episode of the show you can catch up on the All 4 website and app which can be accessed on a phone, laptop and some TV’s.

Full Celebrity Great British Bake Off line-up announced so far

Matt Lucas, Noel Fielding, Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood are joined by a range of celebrity bakers. Photo: Channel 4/Love Productions/©Mark Bourdillon.

