Half of Belfast residents pack their own tea bags for holidays

Over a third will even bring their own biscuits on their travels, according to a recent survey. From bedding to cleaning products and slippers, it seems those from Belfast can’t holiday abroad without packing their much-loved home comforts. But there’s one item in particular that locals refuse to travel without...tea.

New research, from tombola, has revealed the home comforts holidaymakers miss the most when they head abroad, and the weird and wonderful items they insist on taking in their suitcases.

The survey of 2,000 British adults let slip that over a third (37%) of Brits take teabags with them on holiday.

Why? Because they just ‘can’t manage without them’ and ‘tea just isn’t the same abroad!’.

Overpacked suitcase

In fact, those in Belfast top the list as the biggest brew-lovers in the UK! Half (50%) of residents admitted to taking teabags on their travels, closely followed by those in Cardiff (49%), Liverpool (45%) and Southampton (45%).

Over one in ten (13%) take their favourite mug to drink out of too, and a further 6% - equating to around 38.8K residents – admit to taking this one step further by even packing their own kettle.

The study also revealed that people in Belfast are the biggest over-packers in the UK, with 81% admitting to overpacking when going abroad.

Despite this, more than 4 in 5 Belfast residents (81%) forget to pack at least one important item when they go on holiday.

The residents of Belfast are in agreement, with their most left-behind items being suncream and books, each forgotten by over a fifth of survey respondents (22%). This is closely followed by plug adaptors, toothpaste and hairbrushes (19%).

On the findings, Samantha Wilcox, Organic Manager at tombola, said: “Our research shows that while Belfast residents love holidays, they also love home comforts. Taking our favourite items away with us provides a little slice of home, but it can come at a cost, as many people subsequently forget some of the much-needed essentials.