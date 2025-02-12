Half of people in the Northern Ireland are not confident in their smile, study finds

New survey reveals that alf of the people in Northern Ireland lack confidence in their smiles. At the same time, they fall short when it comes to sticking to oral hygiene staples as more than a fifth admit they don't brush their teeth for two minutes and nearly a third say they spend only 30 seconds to one minute on brushing.

Brushing your teeth twice a day, cleaning them for at least two minutes, and visiting the dentist once a year are the staples of oral hygiene learned from an early age.

A new study from health and beauty tech retailer Currys, surveyed 2,000 people across the UK to explore the nation's oral hygiene habits, and results show that Brits still have a lot to learn.

More than 6 in 10 Brits (63%) say that they brush their teeth for less than two minutes, and 16% of the nation says that they clean them only once a day. In addition to not following the basics, 40% of Brits say they struggle to get to a dentist when they need them.

Nearly 6 in 10 of people in Northern Ireland consider their teeth to be discoloured or yellow

Oral health has been linked to self-esteem, and this is proven in several US studies, for both adults and children. In the UK, data reveals that nearly 4 in 10 people (38%) are not confident about their smile, and a staggering 59% of them consider their teeth to be discoloured or yellow.

The data paints a similar picture in the Northern Ireland where nearly 6 in 10 (59%) people consider their teeth to be discoloured or yellow, with over a half (51%) not being confident in their smile.

The majority of people in the Northern Ireland (84%)—similar to the national average—clean their teeth twice a day. However, 14% still think that brushing only once a day is sufficient. More than a fifth (22%) of people in Northern Ireland don't follow the recommended two-minute minimum, brushing for one to two minutes. More alarmingly, nearly a third (30%) of Irish spend only 30 seconds to 1 minute brushing their teeth.

Not following basic oral hygiene practices or being unable to secure a dentist appointment can lead to serious health problems. For example, an untreated tooth infection can easily spread to surrounding tissue and other parts of the body, potentially resulting in hospitalisation in only the best-case scenario.

Fear of the dentist, also known as dental anxiety or dentophobia, is one of the main barriers to securing a timely appointment. It is a common issue, with recent research confirming that 41% of Brits suffer from it. Another obstacle to good oral health, either on its own or combined with dental anxiety, is the difficulty in getting a dental appointment when needed, which was highlighted by nearly the same percentage of people in the UK (40%).

In Northern Ireland people also battle with fear of the dentist (43%) while a similar percentage (38%) highlight cost as the reason they are putting off a visit to the dentist. Bad breath tops the list as the worst off-putting dental attribute So, while bad oral hygiene and struggling to get a dentist appointment can affect health and lead to poor self-esteem, it also carries some social consequences too.

