Heartstopper Netflix: Will there be a season 3 and which cast members could return?

Heartstopper has finally returned with a new season on Netflix, and fans could not be more excited for the return of Nick, Charlie and the whole Heartstopper gang. The new season comes with new cast members as well as a new soundtrack featuring Taylor Swift.

Heartstopper is based on Alice Oseman’s webcomic and graphic novel of the same name and already had a dedicated fan base before it was adapted to live action. However, when Heartstopper dropped its first season on Netflix last year, and became one of the platform’s best review series overall. The show earned critical acclaim for its positive representation of young queer people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fans quickly began asking for a second season following the success of the first, and the reaction has been the same since the second season dropped mere hours ago. So, will there be another season of Heartstopper? Here’s everything you need to know about the popular Netflix season.

Will there be a Heartstopper season 3?

Most Popular

A third season of the show is officially in development, though no release date for the show has been confirmed. Lucky for fans, the season is unlikely to be affected by the ongoing Hollywood strike as the production is based in the UK meaning we could expect to see more of Nick and Charlie as soon as later 2024.

Heartstopper season 2 cast has some new faces (Photo: Samuel Dore/Netflix)

Heartstopper full cast

Here is the full list of cast members for Heartstopper season 2:

Kit Connor as Nick Nelson

Joe Locke as Charlie Spring,

William Gao as Tao Xu

Yasmin Finney as Elle Argent

Corinna Brown as Tara Jones

Kizzy Edgell as Darcy Olsson

Tobie Donovan as Isaac Henderson

Jenny Walser as Tori Spring

Sebastian Croft as Ben Hope

Cormac Hyde-Corrin as Harry Greene

Rhea Norwood as Imogen Heaney

Fisayo Akinade as Mr Ajayi

Chetna Pandya as Coach Singh

Olivia Colman as Sarah Nelson

Araloyin Oshunremi as Otis Smith

Evan Ovenell as Christian McBride

Ashwin Viswanath as Sai Verma

Georgina Rich as Jane Spring

Joseph Balderrama as Julio Spring

Momo Yeung as Yan Xu

Alan Turkington as Mr Lange

Stephen Fry as the voice of Headmaster Barnes

How to watch Heartstopper

All episodes are available to watch on Netflix now. You can sign up for a subscription which starts at £6.99 per month on the Netflix sign up page . Upon signing up you will get your choice between three monthly plans. They are the following:

Basic Plan - £6.99 - 480p resolution

Standard Plan - £10.99 - 1080p resolution

Premium Plan - £15.99 - 4K+HDR resolution