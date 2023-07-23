Holly Willoughby’s future at ITV is seemingly confirmed as a source has revealed to the Daily Mail that the 42-year-old is set to sign a ‘lucrative’ new deal and in doing so, will be saving This Morning.

Doubts have been cast over her future on the morning show after a tumultuous few months in which reports suggest she had ‘fallen out’ with co-host Phillip Schofield before his affair was revealed.

Schofield ended up leaving the show after well over a decade, and people believed that Holly, who has hosted the show for 14 years would soon follow him, with some reports suggesting BBC may target her to host Strictly Come Dancing.

The source also mentioned that Holly will be back on the sofa in September, after the summer holidays are over. Recently, she left the show for the holidays without saying goodbye, which is very out of character for her.

A source said: “Holly is going back. People have been saying she won’t for some time now but she is. ITV want her back, and they are delighted she has agreed. It will be made official shortly but it will save This Morning, it will ease a huge crisis that they are in. It most probably would have been game over for them if Holly had left.”

During her absence and the turmoil the show has endured in recent months, fan favourites including Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary have stepped in, but it is unclear who Holly will regularly present with.

