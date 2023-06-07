News you can trust since 1737
Hotels.com reveal their weirdest room service requests including ‘diet water’, melted ice cream and more

10 hotels from around the globe revealed their weirdest room service requests - see the top 10

Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
Published 7th Jun 2023, 13:58 BST- 1 min read

If you ever feel like you’ve requested something weird at a hotel, take comfort in the fact they’ve seen a lot worse. Hotels.com has released their Room Service Report looking into requests from around the globe.

Almost 500 hotels took part in the research in a number of different countries including the United States, UK, France, Canada, Mexico, South Korea, Japan, Norway, Sweden and Denmark.

Some of the stranger requests include ‘diet water’, a rice bowl for dogs and more. Another customer asked for boiled bottled water as well as a serving of bison and blowfish, which if not prepared properly, can be poisonous.

The report also found that room service use is on the rise globally. Around a third of travellers spend a minimum of £100 on their room service bill per night, without burgers the most popular item ordered.

    Melanie Fish, from Hotels.com, commented: “Room service holds a special place in the hearts of hotel guests. Whether it’s a treat-yourself moment or must-have after a long day of sightseeing, there’s a certain satisfaction in having someone else foot the bill.”

    Hotels.com top 10 weirdest room service requests

    1. Diet water
    2. Melted ice cream
    3. Blowfish
    4. Boiled bottled water
    5. A cooked fish that the guest brought with them
    6. Cockle popcorn
    7. No egg white omelette
    8. Rice bowl for dogs
    9. Bison
    10. Eggless shakshuka 
