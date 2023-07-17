Iceland to close all Swift convenience stores across the UK - full list of closures

The frozen food retailer launched Swift convenience stores last year, but will now shut all remaining stores. Swift stores sell a full range of store cupboard essentials as well as chilled and fresh food.

Shoppers can also buy ready-to-eat foods as well as alcohol and tobacco. Swift also stocks frozen food but with less of a focus on that than Iceland’s standard stores.

The first store was a pilot in Newcastle, opening in 2021, followed by more stores popping up throughout 2022. The five remaining Swift stores will now be closed, with one converting into a regular Iceland store.

There is expected to be no redundancies, with all staff set to be offered a transfer to another nearby store, according to reports. Iceland’s executive chairman Richard Walker told The Grocer: “It didn’t work. Clearly through the pandemic, convenience stores had done so well and it was a sector that we thought was quite interesting.

“However, in retrospect launching a new format with separate branding wasn’t the right way of doing it."

A spokesperson for Iceland said: "We are continually reviewing and developing our retail portfolio to ensure we are delivering on value and convenience in the communities we serve.

