Instagram down: Users report problems using the app and website

Instagram users have shared that they are experiencing issues with the app and website in the early hours of this morning (June 9). The website Downdetector shows high levels of reported issues beginning at around 4am BST.

The most reported issues came through people using the app with a report of 56% of users having an issue with it. Reports are currently sitting at around 200 at the time of publishing.

Many have suggested issues with their feed. While trying to load the app they are experiencing error messages including the dreaded “something went wrong”.

Many users took to another popular social media platform, Twitter, to see if everyone else was having the issues. One user tweeted: “Is Instagram down for me or for everyone else as well”

