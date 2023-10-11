Children among 17 British citizens feared dead or missing in Israel

A UK government source has said that at least 17 British citizens are feared dead or missing as major violence between Israel and Hamas fighters continue

At least seventeen British citizens are feared dead or missing in Israel following the Hamas attack over the weekend, an official source has said.

Speaking to the BBC, an official source said that more people than first feared are now suspected to be either missing or dead. There are children included among the number. It marks a rise from the last reported number of 'more than 10'.

Fears have been raised about the whereabouts of Britons after widespread violence was sparked by a major surprise attack by Hamas fighters on Israel over the weekend. It comes after concern over multiple named people who were in Israel at the time of the major conflict beginning last weekend. 26-year-old Jake Marlowe was reported missing "near Gaza" following an attack on the Supanova music festival in Israel, which was under siege by Hamas fighters who paraglided into the site, killing at least 260 people and taking dozens hostage.

Another young British man, Corporal Nathanel Young, 20, was confirmed to have been killed in an attack by Hamas militants. Corporal Young was serving in the Israeli army at the time of his death. In a statement on social media, his family said: "Our little brother Nathanel Young was tragically killed on the Gaza Border yesterday."

A young Irish-Israeli woman is also unaccounted for after travelling to the country for the Supanova music festival. Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadker confirmed that consular officials were working with the family of Kim Damti, 22. Her mother told ABC News that she had phoned her as the attack on the festival began, saying: "You can't sleep. All I can think about is where she is, if she's suffering, if she's still alive. I just want her back."

The US government confirmed that it knew of nine US civilian deaths in Israel since the Hamas attack began on Saturday (7 October). In a statement, the White House said: "We extend our deepest condolences to the victims and to the families of all those affected, and wish those injured a speedy recovery. We continue to monitor the situation closely and remain in touch with our Israeli partners, particularly the local authorities."

