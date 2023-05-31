Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo’s honeymoon in South America has gotten off to a rocky start due to flight implications and lost luggage. The loved-up couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in London last month, before jetting off to Spain for the main celebration with their close family and friends.

Following their lavish Spanish nuptials, the newlyweds headed off to their dream honeymoon on Monday (May 31). However, they were faced with a number of flight implications which soon dampened their spirits. Jamie took to his Instagram account to document the holiday nightmare, revealing the couple had one of their flights cancelled unexpectedly, leaving them stranded in Amsterdam.

The 34-year-old wrote on his Instagram story: “This is WILD… We’re flying on our honeymoon to South America, connecting flight in Amsterdam.

“KLM are delayed but we still have time to make our flight. Without warning, they take us off the connecting flight. So now we have to fly back to London, then fly to Colombia, then fly to Panama and then fly to our honeymoon destination.”

Hours after his initial post, the Candy Kitten founder updated his followers as he said the couple were finally on their way to Colombia, but were missing a suitcase.

He wrote: “We’re now put on different flights to Colombia and our luggage is still in Amsterdam. I think we’re being pranked…”

The NewlyWeds podcast hosts, who met on E4 reality show Made in Chelsea, then shared another post to say they had finally arrived in Colombia but still faced a number of flights before they could reach their final destination.

Jamie took to his Instagram stories once again as he said: “Little update for anyone who cares. We have arrived in Bogota in Columbia. It’s 3.15am, we’re now going to have to change flights.”

Sophie, 29, then appeared in the background of the video as Jamie said they have to change flights, go to Panama, then change two more times before they reach their honeymoon. He added: “We don’t even know if our luggage is with us because we think it’s still in Amsterdam. The journey continues, isn’t that right honey?”

The 34-year-old also documented the fiasco in a TikTok video, titling the clip ‘Our honeymoon journey from hell’, as new wife Sophie contributed to the voiceover.

