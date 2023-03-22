Former model turned pub owner Jodie Kidd gave regulars a shock with a new sign hanging outside her pub, The Half Moon in West Sussex, which features Kidd posing nude. The move is a part of a much bigger campaign which aims to raise awareness and funds for the hospitality industry.

Kidd’s portrait is part of a series of cheeky pub signs, including ‘The Cricketers’, reimagined by artist Reuben Dangoor, starring a batsman saving his blushes with a strategically placed bat. The eleven-piece collection includes a new view of ‘Queen Victoria’, created by Sam Rees-Price, and a new portrait of HRH King Charles for ‘The Kings Head’ by Heath Kane, that has been unveiled ahead of the coronation in May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jodie Kidd said: “As a landlord myself, I’m very aware of the struggles that pubs and the whole of the hospitality industry are facing. My pub is fittingly called The Half Moon, and I can’t wait to see the new sign in all its glory - all for a good cause.”

Funds raised by the collection, inspired by Stella Artois Unfiltered, will also see up to £50,000 donated in matched funds by the lager brand. Meg Chadwick, from Stella Artois, said: “As a brand committed to tackling big issues within our communities, we wanted to offer our support to pubs during this challenging time.

Most Popular

“As bastions of British culture, pubs deserve to be valued as much as any piece of art hanging in a gallery, which is why we wanted to use this traditional medium - albeit with a cheeky twist - to support them. We want to raise as much money as possible so art and pub lovers - buy nude art, help pubs.”

The move comes after the larger brand commissioned research that revealed pubs are still at the heart of the community for 55% of Brits. The poll, which involved 2,000 adults, found that 77% agree that it is ‘sad to see’ so many nearby watering holes closing down in recent years, as data, from Hospitality Action, revealed applications for financial support are up by 29% from the previous year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The research also found that more than 43% of the people involved in the poll believed that pubs can be a lifeline for members of their community, and 42% feel they are a great place for everyone to come together. The research said that 55% of people said that the Government needs to do more to help the hospitality industry.