John Minnis investment guide underlines Northern Irish property investment potential

The Northern Ireland property market continues its upward trajectory, with the latest figures from the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA) showing a 9% increase in house prices over the past year.

Over the past three years, rental prices in Belfast have surged by 27%, with property prices rising by approximately 33% in the same period. In 2024, Northern Ireland recorded the highest annual rent price growth in the UK, at 10.5%.As demand remains strong, investors are eyeing Northern Ireland as a promising market for high returns and long-term growth.

The average house price in Northern Ireland reached £183,259 in Q4 2024, reflecting a 1.5% rise from the previous quarter. With over 6,248 residential properties sold, the market remains active, presenting a strategic opportunity for property investors.

Regional Highlights for Investors

Cover of the John Minnis Investment Guide.

NISRA’s House Price Index provides valuable insights for investors looking to identify high-growth areas:

Lisburn and Castlereagh – The most expensive market at £218,157, with an 11.4% annual increase, signaling strong demand.

Belfast – A 10.3% price rise brings the average to £168,979, making it a key area for urban rental investments.

Fermanagh and Omagh – Leading annual growth at 11%, reaching £178,330, offering potential for capital appreciation.

Mid and East Antrim – The most affordable option at £161,050, ideal for investors seeking lower entry points with steady returns.

Five Years On: Brexit’s Impact on Northern Ireland’s Property Market

When the UK officially left the EU five years ago, uncertainty loomed over Northern Ireland’s property market. Concerns around the Northern Ireland Protocol, cross-border trade, and economic stability led to speculation that investment could decline and property values might suffer.

Many feared that Brexit would deter buyers and create volatility, especially given Northern Ireland’s unique position between the UK and EU, which initially it did.

However, the market has proven far more resilient than expected. Despite initial hesitation, demand has remained strong, and Northern Ireland has continued to attract both local and international investment.

The property sector has adapted to new trading conditions, while sustained interest in homeownership and rental properties has helped stabilise growth.

Now, five years on, the latest House Price Index (HPI) data confirms that Northern Ireland is not only stable but thriving.

High Rental Yields Make Northern Ireland a Standout Investment Choice

Beyond capital growth, Northern Ireland also boasts some of the UK’s strongest rental yields, and in recent years it has outperformed many key English cities. Belfast, in particular, remains an attractive location for investors, with strong tenant demand ensuring consistent rental income.

Meanwhile, rising rental demand in more rural areas presents new opportunities for investors looking to benefit from affordable property prices and growing rental interest outside Belfast.

Why Investors Should Act Now

For those looking to capitalise on Northern Ireland’s thriving property market, the newly updated John Minnis Investment Guide offers an in-depth analysis of the region’s investment potential. Covering house prices, rental yields, price per square foot, and market trends, the guide provides valuable insights for both new and experienced investors.

The report also explores how Brexit has shaped Northern Ireland’s property landscape, highlighting its unique position as a gateway between the UK and EU.

Additionally, a real-life case study of an English investor demonstrates how strategic decision-making and expert local partnerships have led to a successful and growing property portfolio in the region.