News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Headteacher blocks Ofsted inspection after death of fellow head
42 minutes ago Just Eat to axe over 1,700 delivery worker jobs in the UK
47 minutes ago Counter terror police investigate after man set on fire near mosque
5 hours ago Vera star quits ITV show after 8 years leaving viewers ‘gutted’
6 hours ago Donald Trump: Why former US President could be arrested
6 hours ago Martina Navratilova has announced she is cancer free
Breaking

Just Eat to axe over 1,700 delivery worker jobs in the UK as demand for food takeaways slows down

Affected Just Eat workers were told their jobs were at threat on Tuesday morning.

Ethan Evans
By Ethan Evans
Published 21st Mar 2023, 15:10 GMT- 1 min read

Just Eat plans to lay off over 1,700 drivers as the delivery giant struggles with the plummeting demand for takeaways in the UK. The decision was confirmed to those affected on Tuesday morning.

Around 170 full-time staff within Just Eat’s operation team are also said to be impacted. According to reports, the delivery workers have been offered six week’s notice with full pay while office staff will begin the process of redundancy and could be moved to other parts of the business.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Instead, Just Eat is opting for gig economy workers to deliver food in the UK, as opposed to its current system of an employee and self-employed workforce.

A Just Eat spokesperson issued the following statement: “Just Eat UK is reorganising and simplifying its delivery operation as part of the ongoing goal of improving efficiency. There will be no impact to the service provided to partners and customers.”

Most Popular
    Over 1,700 Just Eat jobs are at risk - Credit: Adobe
    Over 1,700 Just Eat jobs are at risk - Credit: Adobe
    Over 1,700 Just Eat jobs are at risk - Credit: Adobe

    The news comes at a time when shares in Just Eat have fallen by around 15% this year. Company officials also confirmed that it had suffered a 9% slump in customer numbers as people returned to pubs and restaurants following the Covid-19 pandemic.

    WorkersJobsFoodBusinessDrivers