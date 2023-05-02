A family statement has confirmed the death of the Duchess of Buccleuch, Lady Elizabeth Kerr, who has passed away aged 68 following an operation. Her death comes just days before her husband the Duke of Buccleuch and Queensferry, Richard Scott, is due to take a ceremonial role in King Charles' coronation ceremony by carrying the Sceptre with Cross during the service.

The Duchess, born in 1954 as Lady Elizabeth Kerr, married the Duke of Buccleuch in 1981 and went on to have four children. Benny Higgins, the executive chairman of Buccleuch – which manages the business interests of the family, said: "The Duke of Buccleuch and his family have announced that, very sadly, on Sunday morning the duchess died after a short illness following an operation

“The duchess was the most wonderful, life-enhancing spirit and our hearts go out to the family as they come to terms with their loss.”

It is currently unclear if the Duke of Buccleuch will carry out his coronation role as planned. The sceptre, which he is due to carry, “represents the sovereign's temporal power and is associated with good governance" according to the Royal Collection Trust.

The Duchess of Buccleuch and Queensberry

