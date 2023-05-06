The Met Police has issued a warning telling people all viewing areas along King Charles’ procession route are now full. Anyone hoping to watch the King’s coronation procession in person today (May 6), will need to find an alternative as there will be no more entries for new arrivals.

"We are very excited that it's #CoronationDay 🎉

“Westminster is already extremely busy and thousands of our officers are on duty. All procession viewing areas along the route are now full

“There is no entry to any new arrivals. If you are in the area or about to arrive, use the dedicated walking route to the screening site in Hyde Park to watch the #Coronation .”

The King’s coronation procession began around 9.20am on May 6, with the heads of state and representatives of overseas governments set to arrive first. Foreign royals are next in line and then members of the British Royal Family will start to make an appearance from 10.35am.

People have been camping out on The Mall from as early as Tuesday. However, if you did not manage to claim a spot, below is an alternative way to watch King Charles’ coronation in London.

Police has confirmed all viewing areas to watch the King’s coronation in London are full