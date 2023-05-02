Princess Anne has spoken in detail about her brother Charles ahead of his coronation. The Princess Royal talked to the BBC about how she thinks becoming King will affect Charles.

Princess Anne said: "You know what you’re getting because he’s been practising for a bit, and I don’t think he’ll change.

"You know, he is committed to his own level of service, and that will remain true."

Discussing the future role of the rest of the family, the princess said the monarch was the "key" figure and that "we... see ourselves as there to support that role".

The death of Queen Elizabeth II sparked further speculation that commonwealth nations may look to break away from the UK. The Caribbean nation of Barbados removed the Queen as head of state back in 2021.

On the subject of the commonwealth, Princess Anne said: "I think it’s perfectly true that it is a moment when you need to have that discussion [about the commonwealth]. But I would just underline that the monarchy provides - with the constitution - a degree of long-term stability that is actually quite hard to come by any other way."

Princess Anne, Princess Royal