The President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen is to meet with King Charles III today. The meeting comes as part of her visit to the UK to meet with prime minister Rishi Sunak.

Ms von der Leyen is visiting the prime minister for talks about the Northern Ireland Protocol. Both sides are close to agreeing changes to the protocol which would be seen as an enhancement of the Brexit deal.

A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace confirmed the engagement saying: “The King is pleased to meet any world leader if they are visiting Britain and it is the Government’s advice that he should do so.”