King Charles III has started making Windsor Castle his own after reportedly making some personal changes to the estate. The king has spent more time at the castle recently , despite earlier complaints that the nearby Heathrow Airport was making too much noise.

The two main changes the king is bringing to Windsor is a plan to make the royal residence more environmentally friendly, very much in line with his lifelong passion for environmentalism, and bring some of his personal belongings to the property for a more personal feel internally.

To make Windsor Castle greener, the king is having thousands of tree saplings planted, as well as charging poles for electric cars installed on the grounds. There are plans in place to make the estate net zero by 2030, and as of now, around 40 percent of the power to the castle is generated from hydroelectric power in Romney Weir in the River Thames.

Having previously preferred his Highgrove estate purchased in the 1980s, Charles has spent more time at Windsor recently, staying as much as two or three days a week at the residence. To make him feel more at home, the king has brought some of his original artwork and antiques.

