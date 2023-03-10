Lewis Capaldi has announced he will star in a new Netflix documentary, titled ‘Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now’. The ‘Before You Go’ singer took to social media to announce the feature length music documentary, which will be released globally on Netflix next month.

Capaldi shared a video on his Instagram account to announce the film and in the clip, he can be seen mimicking other Netflix series by dressing up as characters from Bridgerton, Wednesday, Money Heist, Squid Games, Tiger King and Orange is the New Black. Speaking about the film release, the singer said: “Pretty terrified for everyone to see this if I’m quite honest, but I’m so so proud of it.”

The documentary is directed by BAFTA winner Joe Pearlman in partnership with Netflix, BMG and Pulse Films. The all-access film has been in the making for the past four years and it sees Lewis at a pivotal moment in his career, billed as having "the story of a young artist, returning to his roots after achieving unbelievable global success, attempting to reconnect with his old life and the family and friends he left behind".

Sam Bridger, head of music film at Pulse Films said: “This started out as a film about the process of creating the ‘difficult second album’, but ended up being an astonishingly unguarded portrait of the pressures of fame on young shoulders, exploring one of the great conversations of our age – mental health.

“Such unfiltered access to one of the biggest stars on the planet is testament to the bravery of Lewis and his team who invited us into their world, and the incredible trust and storytelling instincts of Director Joe Pearlman, Producer Alice Rhodes and the production team.”

‘Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling’ will be released in the next few weeks ahead of the singer’s highly anticipated second album, Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, which will be released on May 19.

Lewis Capaldi Netflix documentary release date

