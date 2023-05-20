Lloyds Pharmacy is set to close a handful of its branches over the next few months. The bulk of stores seeing the shutters go down for good are located in Sainsbury stores across the country.

Lloyds Pharmacy announced earlier this year it will be closing 237 branches inside Sainsburys stores by the end of the year, in response to “changing market conditions”. Lloyd’s acquired Sainsbury’s 280-branch pharmacy network in 2015 but now more than 2,000 jobs are at risk.

Kevin Birch, chief executive of Lloyds Pharmacy , said: “This decision has not been an easy one and we understand our patients and customers may have questions about how the change will affect them.

“We would like to thank them for their continued support and assure them we are committed to providing a smooth transition over the coming months.”

Lloyds has confirmed the closing date for individual branches is being discussed on a store-by-store basis.

Full list of Lloyds Pharmacy branches set to close soon

Lloyds Pharmacy at Sainsbury's in Sixfields is set to close in June