Local Hair and Beauty Professionals are losing up to £7,500 per year due to cancellations and unbooked appointments. Introducing "So Last Minute" – The Game-Changing App Set To Transform Hair & Beauty Appointments Across Northern Ireland.

A brand-new, innovative app is set to revolutionise the hair and beauty industry across the UK & Ireland. So Last Minute is a groundbreaking marketplace app connecting hair & beauty professionals with available last-minute appointments, directly with clients who need last minute appointments. Developed locally in Co. Armagh by co-founders, Ruairi Magennis and Karen Scullion, with grant support from Techstart Ventures, the official launch is expected at the beginning of October, with So Last Minute poised to benefit both busy clients and beauty professionals by optimising schedules and offering significant income boosts.

So Last Minute is designed to tackle one of the biggest challenges faced by both clients and professionals in the beauty industry – unused appointment slots. Every day, beauty professionals experience last-minute cancellations or unbooked slots causing gaps in their diary, leading to lost revenue and unproductive time. Meanwhile, clients often struggle to secure spontaneous last minute appointments, especially for haircuts, manicures, facials, and other treatments at short notice.

A Totally Unique ‘Pinboard’ Feature: A major innovation setting So Last Minute apart from other platforms is the introduction of the Pinboard – an entirely new way for clients to advertise their beauty needs. With the Pinboard, clients can post the services they need, when they’re available, and where they’d like to receive the service. This allows beauty professionals to view the Pinboard and make offers to perform these services. It’s an efficient way to match specific client needs with the availability of professionals, creating a personalised beauty experience while minimising gaps in professionals’ diary.

Search for last minute appointments with local hair & beauty professionals

"With the Pinboard, we’re flipping the industry norm on its head by allowing clients to post their availability and request offers from professionals," said Ruairi, Co-founder of So Last Minute. "It gives clients more control over their beauty experience and helps professionals actively seek out new work instead of passively waiting for bookings."

How So Last Minute Works:

For Clients: The app offers a seamless, user-friendly platform for anyone looking to book last-minute appointments. Whether it’s a haircut, nails, makeup, or other beauty services, customers can instantly view available appointments nearby, compare prices, and book within minutes. Clients who have a favourite professional, are instantly notified when they post new available appointments, giving you choice & flexibility. Clients can also post on the Pinboard, specifying their service needs and preferred times, allowing beauty professionals to respond with offers.

For Hair & Beauty Professionals: So Last Minute allows professionals to post their available appointment slots in real-time, instantly notifying their entire client base, making it easier to fill last-minute cancellations or gaps in their schedules. Additionally, the Pinboard provides an opportunity for professionals to proactively reach out to new clients based on their posted needs, giving them a new way to gain business. By using the app, professionals can boost their income by up to £7,500 per year.

Key Features of the So Last Minute App:

Instant Booking: Clients can easily browse and book from hundreds of available appointments at local salons and freelance professionals in just a few taps.

Real-Time Availability & Instant Notifications: Beauty professionals update their available slots in real-time, ensuring clients get up-to-date options with instant notifications alerting clients to new available appointment slots.

Pinboard Feature: If clients can’t find any suitable appointments, they can post their beauty needs and available times, allowing professionals to view the Pinboard and make offers to perform these services.

Transparent Pricing: No commissions, hidden fees or long-term contracts – clients can compare services and prices upfront, making it easy to find the perfect match. Professionals don’t need to worry about additional charges or being tied into contracts.

Income Boost for Professionals: By filling unused slots and responding to Pinboard requests, beauty professionals can potentially increase their yearly earnings by up to £7,500 with no commissions charged.

New Business Opportunities: So Last Minute gives salons and freelancers an easy and effective way to attract new customers, especially those booking on impulse.

The Power of Last-Minute Beauty Appointments: So Last Minute takes the stress out of spontaneous beauty needs while driving productivity for local professionals. This win-win approach is helping to create stronger relationships between clients and salons/freelancers, all while ensuring no appointment slot goes unused.

"Our mission is to give local beauty professionals a platform where they can fill every available appointment, boost their earnings, and grow their client base," said Karen, Co-founder of So Last Minute. "At the same time, we want to make it incredibly easy for clients to find top-quality beauty services at their convenience. Whether it's a quick lunchtime manicure or a same-day haircut, So Last Minute is designed to meet the needs of today's on-the-go customers."

Get Ready for the Launch: So Last Minute will be launching across NI at the beginning of October. Beauty professionals interested in increasing their income and filling last-minute appointments are encouraged to join the platform early and those professionals who visit the website and subscribe to the waitlist in advance of the launch, will receive the first 3-months subscriptions for free. Clients eager to book spontaneous beauty appointments or post their service needs on the Pinboard can download and access the app for free when it launches.